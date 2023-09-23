ARLINGTON, Texas — Bases loaded, ninth inning, two outs and Ty France swung at the first pitch he saw Friday night from Texas closer Aroldis Chapman, a 98-mph fastball just in off the plate.

It was the final swing of the Mariners’ 8-5 loss to the Rangers in the opening game of this crucial series at Globe Life Field. Texas third baseman Josh Jung made a sprawling play to his left to field the ground ball and throw out France at first base.

“If I hit that ball two feet [farther] to Jung’s left, we’re having a different conversation, you know,” France said in the visitors’ clubhouse a day later. “But I feel like, when I am hitting the ball well, it’s right at people. … It’s one of those things where, it just hasn’t gone my way this year. It’s partially my fault. It’s partially luck.”

France is frustrated. Of course he is.

He wants to contribute to the Mariners’ chase for their first AL West title since 2001, and he knows he’s capable of doing it.

It’s just — to use his words — it’s just not happening right now.

“We’re at that point in the year where I just gotta fight through it and just keep going. Hopefully something clicks,” he said. “I’ve been putting in a lot of time, a lot of work, a lot of video work, trying to figure out what’s going on. I feel like we might be taking steps in the right direction. It’s just been one of those years.”

Reflecting on his struggles, France acknowledged his issues are twofold.

First, he said his swing mechanics have been off for more than a year, dating back to a wrist injury in June 2022.

An All-Star in 2022, France hit .319 with a .873 OPS in 69 games before his wrist injury last year.

In 932 plate appearances since, he’s hitting .242 with a .688 OPS.

“I just haven’t really been able to find my swing since the All-Star break last year. I’ve been trying to find it, but it just hasn’t been able to happen,” he said. “Last year, trying to play through what I did, it kind of just threw me off mechanically. And it takes awhile to fix bad habits. I’m not saying it should take this long. But I’ve been trying to figure out what’s going on and compensate. It just hasn’t been there.”

Second, he’s chasing too many pitches out of the strike zone.

France’s strength as a hitter has always been his ability to hit any pitch in just about any part of the zone — and even some out of the zone.

His bat-to-ball skills are above average among big-league hitters, but he acknowledged he’s chasing too much — and the numbers back that up.

His chase rate of 33.2% this season ranks in the 23rd percentile of MLB hitters, and an increase from 30% in his first full big-league season in 2021.

“It’s a curse and a blessing,” he said. “There’s a lot of pitches where I get myself out because I’m very good at putting down on the ball, and then I end up making the contact to get myself out and it’s always kind of been a curse for me. Sometimes it works and most of the time it doesn’t. I’ve got to find that comfort and that feeling of, ‘I can hit.’ Right now, I don’t feel like I’m where I need to be. Nine games left, we’re in a hunt for first place, so I’m going to do everything I can to help this team and just finish strong.”

He added: “By no means am I saying, ‘I’m crushed; I can’t go out there.’ I know I’m a really good major-league ballplayer. I have a track record. I’ve proven to myself that I can do it.”