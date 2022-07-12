WASHINGTON — Ty France didn’t want to talk about it much more, mentioning something about “numbers don’t seem to matter” and admitting he has no idea how the process works.

Meanwhile Scott Servais hadn’t heard the latest snub keeping his first baseman from becoming a member of the American League All-Star team.

Informed that Major League Baseball had selected Red Sox designated hitter/”outfielder” J.D. Martinez to take the place of Houston designated hitter/”outfielder” Yordan Alvarez on the American League All-Star roster, Servais shook his head with a disgusted look on his face.

“That’s the first I’ve heard of that,” he said, pausing for a few moments to make sure he wouldn’t say anything that might get him in trouble.

Alvarez was placed on the 10-day injured list with a wrist issue on Tuesday morning.

Servais’ irritation was clear.

“I’ve said kind of how I feel and I think it’s crazy that Ty France is not going to the All-Star Game,” Servais said. “I’m gonna be honest. It’s ridiculous. Obviously, we play in the Pacific Northwest. We don’t play on the East Coast. Take that for what it’s worth. Those players get a little bit more exposure or whatever, but that should not matter. We’re all playing against the same teams.”

Per MLB.com, Martinez received the third most votes in the designated hitter on the ballot voted on by MLB players with Alvarez ahead of him. With Shohei Ohtani winning the fan vote as designated hitter, Martinez was selected instead of France, who was in the first base category. MLB made the selection and not Astros manager Dusty Baker, who is managing the AL All-Stars. Then again, MLB also selected Luis Arraez to be on the team as a first baseman over France despite playing less than 50% of his games at first base this season.

Martinez has played in 76 games this season, posting a .313/.380/.500 slash line with 29 doubles, nine homers, 38 RBI, 30 walks and 78 strikeouts in 337 plate appearances.

France has played in 74 games, posting a .306/.379/.460 slash line with 15 doubles, 10 homers, 45 RBI, 21 walks and 47 strikeouts.

“You know I’m gonna stand up for Ty,” Servais said. “He has been awesome, He’s had a great first half. I think has been one of the best right-hand hitters in the league. And I think the numbers back it up. I’m still hopeful he can get in.”

France can only sit and wait to see if any other players pull out of the game and give him a chance.

Rodriguez serves one-game suspension

Julio Rodriguez, the Mariners’ only All-Star selection, was out of the starting lineup for just the third time this season.

The rookie center fielder was serving his one-game suspension for his role, which he still isn’t certain what it was, in the infamous brawl with the Angels.

MLB originally levied a two-game suspension and it was lowered to one game after an appeal.

Rodriguez arrived at Nationals Park early in the afternoon and worked out in the heat and then left before the team took the field for batting practice. His plan was to have dinner and watch the game from his hotel room.

“The guys just told me to just chill and kick back,” he said.

The Mariners went 3-1 when J.P. Crawford served his four-game suspension and 6-0 while Jesse Winker sat out for his six-game suspension.

“Credit to our guys who stepped up,” Servais said. “We figured out a way to get through it when you’re losing key players. We’ve persevered. We find ways to win games. We got really good pitching, and really good pitching solves a lot of issues. It keeps you in a lot of games and that’s what we’ve been riding.”

Notes

Rodriguez said he was still undecided on if he would participate in the Home Run Derby at the All-Star Game, and he wouldn’t comment if MLB had contacted him about participating.

“We will see about that,” he said. “I’m just waiting to see what I will do.”

So far, Pete Alonso, Ronald Acuna Jr., Kyle Schwarber, Albert Pujols and Juan Soto have committed to the Home Run Derby.

Servais wasn’t certain who would start Wednesday afternoon’s game in George Kirby’s spot in the rotation. The Mariners were contemplating on using an opener based on bullpen usage in Tuesday night’s game. Servais did say that veteran Tommy Milone would pitch the bulk of the innings.