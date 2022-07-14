ARLINGTON, Texas — Ty France will be heading home to Southern California during the All-Star break, but unless something changes in the next few days, he will spend Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at his home in Orange County with his wife, Maggie, and not at Dodger Stadium for the 2022 Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

On Thursday afternoon, MLB announced that Rangers shortstop Corey Seager had been chosen to fill the spot being vacated by Blue Jays outfielder George Springer.

Seager, 28, came into the day with a .245/.321/.467 slash line with 81 hits, 10 doubles, 21 homers, 48 RBI, 35 walks and 59 strikeouts.

France, who just returned from the injured list, has a .302/.375/.454 slash line with 89 hits, 15 doubles, 10 homers, 45 RBI, 21 walks and 47 strikeouts by comparison.

Springer opted to skip the game and rest his ailing right elbow, which has bothered him since mid-June.

“Our team comes first,” Springer told Toronto media. “I think this would be a great time to get some treatment and hopefully rest up a little bit and take a break.”

As a key part of the 2017 Astros team that beat the Dodgers in the World Series and was later exposed as cheaters, using cameras and a garbage can to steal and relay signs to hitters, Springer was unlikely to be received warmly by fans and some opposing players at the All-Star Game.

Seager was selected as Springer’s replacement by MLB and not Astros manager Dusty Baker, who is managing the American League.

According to MLB.com, since the top AL outfielders per the player-ballot were already on the team, Seager got that call because he had the next highest total.

MLB has to like the storyline of having Seager return to Dodger Stadium. He was a stalwart at shortstop for the Dodgers over seven seasons, helping them win a World Series. He left as a free agent this offseason, signing a 10-year, $325 million contract.

Seager also agreed to participate in the home run derby.

MLB released the bracket for the derby late Thursday afternoon.

If France was aware of Seager’s selection, he didn’t show it pregame Thursday. Then again, the visitors’ clubhouse at Globe Life Field was a little more subdued than usual with the team getting in around 2 a.m. from Washington, D.C. and not getting the hotel until about 3 a.m.

Admittedly, France’s immediate concern is about refinding his timing at the plate.

In five games since returning from the injured list due to an elbow strain, France has just two hits in 21 plate appearances with a double, a walk and four strikeouts.

France sprained his left elbow on a collision at first base against the A’s on June 23.

“My elbow is fine,” he said. “There is no pain. There never really was any pain when I was swinging, even right after it happened. It was more about when I straightened it when trying to catch a ball.”

A year ago, France injured his wrist diving for a ball and tried to play through the discomfort, leading to his only prolonged slump in 2022. But France learned his lesson from that situation.

This time, after missing 12 games on the IL, he returned without playing in any rehab games.

“My timing could be a little off,” France admitted. “I’m seeing the ball pretty well, but I need to just get everything synced. I’m missing a lot of good pitches right now. It’s probably a timing thing.”

Bracket time?

The eight-player bracket for the 2022 MLB home run derby was announced on Thursday afternoon after Seager committed to participating.

With players seeded by total homers, Julio Rodriguez of the Mariners was the sixth seed and will face Seager in the first round.

Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber, who has blasted 28 homers this season, is the No. 1 seed and will face the No. 8 seed Albert Pujols. Two-time defending champion Pete Alonso was the No. 2 seed and will face Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna, the No. 7 seed. Juan Soto returns for a second straight year and will be the No. 4 seed and face off against No. 5 seed Jose Ramirez of the Guardians, who is participating for the first time.

Notes

— Per manager Scott Servais, pitcher Chris Flexen will make the start on Sunday, working on short rest. After his scheduled start on Tuesday in Washington, D.C. was postponed due to rain and pushed pack to Wednesday, the Mariners, who only have four starters in their rotation right now, had to improvise.

With Flexen having extra rest going into his start on Wednesday and only throwing 85 pitches in a win, Servais is comfortable with using Flexen on three days rest.

“He’s looking forward to taking the ball,” Servais said. “We will keep a very close eye on him. Since it is the last day before the break, we can sort of empty the tank so to speak. Hopefully he can give us four or five innings. I know he’ll want to go more.”

— J.P. Crawford was scratched before the game. Crawford participated in the daily infield work but seemed to be moving slow.