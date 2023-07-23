Something was off, and Ty France could feel it. What it was, he wasn’t quite sure.

He wasn’t in pain, but his body — and his swing — hadn’t felt right for weeks.

“I was searching, looking for everything like, ‘What’s going on?’” the Mariners first baseman said. “I couldn’t put my finger on it and I was getting really discouraged. I was tired of sucking.”

Things were so bad at the plate last week that France, the Mariners’ dependable No. 3 hitter for most of the past two seasons, was bumped down to the bottom third of the lineup. A .277 hitter in May, and a .286 hitter in June, France had just four hits in his first 48 at-bats (.104) in July and had an 0-for-20 stretch through the All-Star break.

Then, out of the blue, France received a text message on Thursday morning from the Mariners team chiropractor: Hey, come see me.

When France arrived at T-Mobile Park, before the series finale against the Twins, and went to see the chiropractor, the first thing Dr. Curt Rindal asked France to do was to turn his head to the left, as if he’d just dug in the batter’s box and was looking out at the pitcher.

France tried, but he was unable turn his neck 90 degrees. Heck, he could barely turn it 45 degrees.

As Rindal had suspected, France’s spinal alignment was off — and was likely main cause of his issues at the plate of late.

To compensate for the neck issues, France had unknowingly been opening up his shoulders during his at-bats, angling them toward third base a little more each day, simply to gets his head turned and eyes on the pitcher.

Problem is, once he started opening his shoulders that made him vulnerable to pitches on the outside of the plate, especially breaking balls away. That led to quite a few wayward swings.

“I didn’t even realize it … but my shoulder was creeping so I could see,” France said. “I was chasing some bad pitches.”

France suspects the neck issue is a result of his hard collision with Tampa’s Isaac Paredes on a play near third base on July 2. France, his ribs sore, didn’t start the next three games in San Francisco — sitting out two of them entirely and pinch-hitting in the other — but he didn’t have any specific neck pain. He said he never would have thought of it if Rindal hadn’t reached out.

“I would have never known,” France said.

Rindal made the spinal adjustment on Thursday, and France said almost immediately he felt better.

“I’m very, very thankful he looked into that,” France said.

Coincidentally, Jarret DeHart, one of the Mariners hitting coaches, had also reached out to France on Thursday, asking him to come see him. DeHart had been watching video, searching for clues in France’s at-bats to figure out what was off. He used motion-capture technology and queued up every camera angle he could find.

It wasn’t until DeHart saw an overhead shot looking down at the batter’s box that he noticed what Rindal had also recognized, that France’s shoulders had been creeping open.

France went straight from his appointment with Rindal to meet with DeHart in the clubhouse video room.

“The timing was pretty wild,” DeHart said.

Since Thursday, DeHart said France has looked much more comfortable at the plate.

France hasn’t always been rewarded — he was 0 for 3 (with a hit by pitch) on Thursday against the Twins, robbed of a basehit on a diving play up the middle. He went 2 for 3 in Friday’s victory over the Blue Jays, and was 0 for 3 on Saturday, with another hit by pitch and another would-be basehit taken away on a nice play by Toronto’s Cavan Biggio up the middle.

Still, France sounds optimistic.

“I’m back to normal,” he said. “I can look over my shoulder now and I feel back to myself.”