Mariners infielder Ty France has been reinstated from the 10-day injured list on Thursday afternoon, according to a release from the team. France was Seattle’s most productive hitter before he got injured in late June.

Mariners general manager and president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said on his Thursday morning radio show that “you very well should” see France back in the lineup for Thursday night’s game against the Blue Jays.

Hours later, the team tweeted out Thursday’s lineup, including France batting second as the designated hitter.

NO LINEUP CAPTION JUST GO VOTE FOR TY FRANCE ‼



⭐ https://t.co/x3ZJ6plEfV ⭐ pic.twitter.com/PQpiD3JKQx — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) July 7, 2022

France suffered a left-elbow sprain during a collision with a base runner on June 23 in Oakland. He came off the base in an attempt to catch a throw, but his glove arm was caught in an awkward position as A’s runner Sheldon Neuse collided with him.

France is one of two finalists for the American League’s All-Star starter at first base. He could receive the first All-Star nod of his career.

Dipoto also said he expects Kyle Lewis and Mitch Haniger to return to the lineup before the trade deadline at the end of July.

“They’re so resilient,” Dipoto said on the radio. “There’s a lot of underlying information to suggest that we have a good team here, and as we continue to get healthier through the course of the next few weeks, it’s going to be exciting to see what we can do.”

