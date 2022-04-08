Opening Day: Mariners at Twins
LHP Robbie Ray (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. RHP Joe Ryan (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
1:10 p.m. | Target Field | Minneapolis, Minnesota
TV: ROOT Sports | Radio: 710 AM
Jump to: Live updates » | Comments »
MINNEAPOLIS — In the days after the 2021 season ended in disappointment, Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto made calling J.P. Crawford his first priority. The purpose of conversation was to reassure the Mariners’ emotional shortstop that regardless of any rumors he might hear or see about the team being linked to free agents like Carlos Correa, Marcus Semien and Trevor Story, that he would still be their starting shortstop moving forward.
On the day the much-anticipated 2022 season begins for Mariners, Dipoto and the organization proved their words weren’t hollow to Crawford, signing him to a five-year, $51 million contract extension.
In a press conference at Target Field, hours before first pitch, Crawford, Dipoto and Mariners chairman John Stanton met with the media to discuss the extension. Clad in an impeccable gray suit and with his wife, Kathy, at his side, Crawford offered a different side of the emotion and passion that has made him a fan favorite in the city.
