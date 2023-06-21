NEW YORK — The game they needed to win was also a game they should win.

So, of course, the Mariners didn’t win.

They slogged their way through nine forgettable innings, mustering all of two runs and losing 4-2 to what’s left of the Yankees in a game that didn’t feel that close.

The randomness of baseball results and the vagaries of the day-to-day performances of players means that great teams will suffer bad losses throughout the course of season and good teams will suffer a few more. Well, the Mariners are far from great, haven’t proven to be good and are fighting just to stay relevant.

And because of the that seasonlong mediocrity, perhaps it’s illogical to expect the Mariners to win any game against any team.

Still, they were starting Luis Castillo on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium, a place where he’s always pitched well, and he was facing a beaten up Yankees squad that wouldn’t have Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and D.J. LeMahieu in the lineup. New York was also starting Jhony Brito, who had made nine starts and one relief appearance this season, posting a 3-3 record with a robust 5.58 ERA.

After getting dominated by Gerrit Cole in the series opener, which is somewhat understandable since he’s been most dominant pitcher in the American League this season, the Mariners needed to win a game with their presumptive ace on the mound and a rookie starting for the Yankees.

Advertising

So, of course, Castillo struggled through a pitch-filled outing, lacking any sort of command while giving up homers to Jake Bauers and Billy McKinney — the discount Bronx Bombers.

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old Brito pitched like an ace, tossing 5 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits — a single to Jose Caballero to start the game and a fifth-inning single to Jarred Kelenic — with a walk and three strikeouts.

Castillo pitched five innings, allowing three runs on four hits with three walks and four strikeouts. He threw 103 pitches with the Yankees fouling off 22 of them. He allowed a base runner in every inning. The outing and his struggles to command his pitches were reminiscent of his three-start span in mid-May when he couldn’t locate his pitches to the edges and generate swings and misses.