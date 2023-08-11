What happens when the hottest team in baseball — the Seattle Mariners — welcomes the team with the best record in the American League — the Baltimore Orioles — to town for a three-game series?

Well, at least for one game in the battle of baseball physics, the team with all the momentum prevailed in the collision Friday night at T-Mobile Park.

The Mariners roughed up Baltimore starter Kyle Gibson, scoring all nine of their runs off him with a passel of hard-hit balls, while their starter, Luis Castillo, delivered another outstanding outing, rolling to an easy 9-2 victory.

The Mariners have won eight straight games and improved to 63-52. With the Blue Jays losing to the Cubs earlier in the evening, the Mariners are a half-game behind Toronto for the third wild-card spot in the American League. The Mariners have one fewer loss than the Blue Jays (65-53).

“We need to keep it going,” manager Scott Servais said. “This is where we’re at. We’re on that streak. We need to run it as long as we can.”

Can they ride it for a return to the trip to the postseason? If they continue to hit like they’ve been on this win streak, it’s not a possibility, but a given.

“I don’t think we’re hot,” said Julio Rodriguez. “I just feel like we are playing now the baseball that we all knew we could play and what we had in this team. We had the talent. It just wasn’t happening. Well, now it’s happening. Everybody’s doing what they need to do. And I feel like that’s what everybody’s seeing on the field — the Seattle Mariners team that we knew we could be.”

The Mariners jumped on Gibson in the first inning, setting the tone for the rest of the game.

With J.P. Crawford placed on the seven-day concussion injured list before the game, Rodriguez returned to the leadoff spot that he once held.

“I had to be ready to compete,” he said. “There was no time to be feeling weird. We had a game to win and it was fun to kind of get it going.”

In his first at-bat, Rodriguez hammered an 0-2 slider deep to right-center. The line drive was caught when Cedric Mullins made a terrific leaping grab going into the wall and even offered up Rodriguez’s “No Fly Zone” gesture in response. The 107-mph missile was a sign of things to come for Rodriguez and the Mariners.

“He’s a really, really good center fielder,” Rodriguez said. “I love Cedric Mullins and the way that he plays everything. I knew I hit the ball hard, but at the same time, I got to respect his defense.”

The hard hits would continue and they wouldn’t be caught. Eugenio Suarez followed with a single and Cal Raleigh crushed a two-run homer to right field for a quick 2-0 lead. The ball had a 113-mph exit velocity and traveled 403 feet. It gave Raleigh 20 homers on the season. He joined Mike Zunino as the only catchers in franchise history to have back-to-back 20-homer seasons.

Given a 2-0 lead, Castillo saw his pitch count build up over 40 pitches in the first two innings, but he was able to reel it in as his teammates provided ample run support.

He finished with six innings of work, allowing one run on only two hits with two walks and eight strikeouts. Of his 101 pitches, he threw 61 strikes that included 16 swings and misses, 12 called strikes, 20 foul balls and 14 balls in play. He had only 12 first-pitch strikes to the 22 batters he faced.

“You tend to get a little concerned early when you look up and the pitch count is up in the 40s and we just got through the second inning,” Servais said. “But Rock has a tendency to settle in and for whatever reason guys get a little bit more aggressive. They just don’t want to get the two strikes once they see how nasty his stuff is.”

Castillo’s one run allowed came in the fourth inning with a 2-0 lead. Anthony Santander ambushed a first-pitch slider, sending a solo homer into the seats in deep right-center.

The Mariners broke the game open in the bottom of the inning.

They loaded the bases with no outs against Gibson on singles from Ty France, Dominic Canzone and Cade Marlowe. Jose Caballero drove in a run with a sac fly to center and Josh Rojas notched his first hit as a member of the Mariners, sending a single to right to score a run.

Rodriguez punctuated the inning, keeping his hands inside on an inside sinker and slicing a fly ball over the wall in right field for a three-run homer and a 7-1 lead. It was Rodriguez’s 19th homer of the season.

“Off the bat and I thought it had a pretty good chance that it was going to be off the wall or maybe over it,” he said. “I feel like I just stayed with my strength. I feel I’m pretty good at just kind of staying inside the ball. And I feel I just stayed to my strength and I was able to drive that sinker.”

The Mariners continued to rack up hard hits off Gibson. An inning later, France yanked a solo homer into the upper level of Edgar’s Cantina. Over his last 13 games, France has 16 hits, including three doubles and two homers.

“It’s kind of under the radar here, but Ty France is starting to get rolling again,” Servais said. “And if he does, watch out. I think our offense becomes even better and makes our lineup just deeper with what Ty can bring on a consistent basis. We’ve seen it. We’ve seen him get rolling, and I think we’re looking at the start of one of those stretches right now.”

Rodriguez made it in 9-1 in the sixth, scorching a double into the left-field corner to score to score Rojas and end Gibson’s outing.

“Julio was squaring up everything tonight,” Servais said. “Certainly, we’re different when he’s rolling.”