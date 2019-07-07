CLEVELAND — Mariners prospects Justin Dunn, Jarred Kelenic and Evan White were solid in their brief appearances for the American League during Sunday’s All-Star Futures Game at Progressive Field.

The game, scheduled for seven innings, was tied, 2-2, when it was ended by rule after both teams failed to score in the eighth inning. The National League held a 2-0 lead until San Huff, of the Class A Down East Wood Ducks in the Texas Rangers organization, knotted the score on a two-run home run with one out in the bottom of the seventh.

Right-hander Dunn, having a fine season with the Class AA Arkansas Travelers, pitched an impressive second inning.

He retired the NL’s righty cleanup hitter, Alec Bohm (Class AA Reading; Phillies) on a routine ground-out to second and got a called third strike on left-handed Taylor Trammell (Class AA-Chattanooga; Reds) with a 94-mile per hour 4-seam fastball.

Dunn hit right-handed Will Craig (Class AAA Indianapolis; Pirates) on an 0-1 pitch, but ended the inning on a routine fly to center by lefty-swinging Dylan Carlson (Class AA-Springfield; Cardinals). Dunn threw 13 pitches, eight for strikes. Seven of the eight 4-seam fastballs he threw ranged from 93.5 to 94.9 mph.

Dunn, 23, was selected by the Mariners in the first round with the 19th overall pick in the 2016 draft. He has a 5-3 record in 15 starts at Arkansas, with a 3.82 ERA and 96 strikeouts and 23 walks in 75 1/3 innings.

Advertising

Kelenic and Dunn were acquired by the Mariners organization in the offseason trade that sent Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz to the Mets.

Kelenic, 19, was drafted sixth overall by New York last year, and is considered by some as the Mariners’ best position prospect in years. He started Sunday’s game in left field, batting fifth, then was followed by starting first baseman White, 23, the Mariners’ first pick in 2017, and 17th overall.

Kelenic, a left-handed hitter, was retired on a soft line-out to shortstop in the second inning against southpaw pitcher MacKenzie Gore (Class A Lake Elsinore; Padres). White, a righty hitter who throws left-handed, then lined out to left in his lone at bat, on one of the game’s hardest-hit balls.

White is considered a premier fielder at first. He showed that off when he made a fine stretch on a throw from pitcher Matt Manning (Class AA Erie; Tigers) who fielded a bouncer and fired to White for the out. White then made a quick, perfect throw to second, nearly nabbing the base runner who had moved a step beyond the bag.

Kelenic hit once more, popping out to left off a 100-mph fastball from righty Sixto Sanchez (Class AA Jacksonville; Marlins).

Kelenic began this season at low-A West Virginia, hitting .309 with 14 doubles, three triples and 11 home runs in 191 at bats. He was promoted to high-A Modesto, where he’s batting .265 with five doubles, one triple and four homers in 83 at bats. He was sidelined for two weeks in June with a right wrist injury.

White is batting .296 in 230 at bats at Arkansas. He has seven doubles, two triples and 11 homers.