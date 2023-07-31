Paul Sewald walked quickly into the clubhouse, carrying his phone, looking at a few people and nodding as he exited out the back, presumably to notify his family of what he had just learned.

Moments later social media began to leak reports that the Mariners had traded the veteran reliever to the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for infielder/outfielder Josh Rojas, outfielder Dominic Canzone and infielder Ryan Bliss.

MLB sources confirmed the parameters of the trade.

“I honestly thought he was just going to switch clubhouses when we were in Arizona,” said one Mariners player. “They NEED him.”

Sewald returned to the clubhouse, put on some non-Mariners workout gear and went out played catch on the field, maintaining his daily throwing regimen.

Players like Ty France, Eugenio Suarez and J.P. Crawford were told by the media that Sewald had been traded, most didn’t seem that surprised and were more curious about the return.

After Jerry Dipoto, Mariners president of baseball operations, traded closer Kendall Graveman when they were one game back in the wild card standings in 2021, they learned a hard lesson about the game.

“We know better,” said one player. “You can’t be surprised by anything.”

Indeed, it’s just a few days past the two-year anniversary of closer Kendall Graveman, and fellow reliever Rafael Montero, being traded to the Astros, who they were playing in a series at T-Mobile Park, in exchange for reliever Joe Smith and infielder Abraham Toro. The move blindsided a young Mariners team,, who couldn’t believe Dipoto would trade the team’s closer and a popular leader when they were one game out of a wild card spot

Sources indicated that the Mariners and Diamondbacks tried to get a deal done with Sewald during the recent series in Phoenix. It would’ve allowed Sewald to join the D’Backs on their flight to San Francisco after Sunday’s game.

Sewald, 33, has a 3-1 record with a 2.93 ERA and 21 saves in 45 appearances.

Both Rojas and Canzone played against the Mariners in the three-game series at Chase Field

