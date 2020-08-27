With about three hours before he was supposed to take to the mound at Petco Park for the first game of Thursday’s doubleheader vs. the Padres, the Mariners reached an agreement to send starting pitcher Taijuan Walker to the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for a player to be named later.

General manager Jerry Dipoto confirmed the trade on his weekly radio show on ESPN 710.

Walker was always the leading candidate to be moved at the upcoming trade deadline of Aug. 31. Given his contract situation, the need for starting pitching and the Mariners rebuilding plan, all he needed to do was show teams he was healthy and pitching well and there would be a market to move him.

Walker will be a free agent after the season and isn’t making much in salary in 2020 after signing a one-year, $2 million contract in the offseason. The pro-rated salary dropped to $740,000 for the 60-game season, so a team acquiring Walker would only have to pay him just over $350,000 for that final month of his season, which would be a steal if he continues to pitch well.

After missing most of the last two seasons due to Tommy John surgery, he has shown that he’s healthy in his five starts in 2020. His fastball velocity is right around 93 to 95 mph and his pitch count has been pushed up to normal territory with no residual effect in terms of soreness or fatigue.

He has also been effective in three of those five outings. The increased confidence, effectiveness and usage of his secondary pitches have been a plus. The maturity level and understanding of how to pitch is something Mariners fans didn’t see — and Walker admittedly didn’t possess — in his first stint in Seattle. The Mariners are so impressed with him that they’ll definitely consider bringing him back next year as a free agent and be part of a six-man rotation.

The reason for the “player to be named later” in the trade is that the prospect the Mariners are acquiring isn’t part of Toronto’s current 60-man player pool that is participating in workouts this season. It’s likely a lower level minor leaguer with high upside that was not invited to the player pool.

Given the guidelines set in place for this unique 2020 season, any trade for named players must be players within a team’s player pool. Teams can circumvent that stipulation by trading for a player to be named later and finalizing it after the season. That player to be named later must be announced within six months of the trade.