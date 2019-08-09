While much was made of only one Major League Baseball trade deadline this season, that only pertained to players on the 40-man rosters of teams. Players in the minor leagues can still be traded.

General manager Jerry Dipoto made two of those moves on Friday, trading a pair of players on Class AAA Tacoma’s roster.

Sources confirmed that a deal to send outfielder Ian Miller to the Twins has been agreed upon. The two teams are expected to announce it on Saturday. The Mariners are expected to get back cash in the deal.

Miller, 27, has been a popular subject amongst Mariners fans, specifically the organization’s perceived unwillingness to call him up to the big leagues with injuries to Braden Bishop, Mitch Haniger and Domingo Santana and the trade of Jay Bruce. He has posted solid numbers with the Rainiers all season. H e had .272/.354/.453 slash line with 27 doubles, five triples, 11 homers, 54 RBIs and 29 stolen bases going into Friday.

Instead, Seattle has tried an assortment of different players acquired through waiver claims, in-season minor league free agent signs and low-level trades and has gotten minimal return or production from all of them.

Perhaps there was less attachment to Miller since he was drafted by the previous regime. He was taken in the 14th round of the 2013 MLB draft out of Wagner College. But to be fair, Bishop was also drafted in Jack Zduriencik’s tenure and he has moved steadily up the ranks without incident. Miller was also going to be a minor league free agent after this season and seemed destined to move on, knowing he would never get that chance with the Mariners.

The Twins will almost certainly bring him up in September when rosters expand. He can serve as a pinch-runner, a base-stealing threat and as a defensive replacement. With Byron Buxton on the injured list and Nelson Cruz just sent to the injured list, Minnesota’s outfield depth beyond the 25-man roster has taken a hit. This is a good opportunity for Miller.

Early on Friday, the team announced it had sent Lobaton to the Dodgers in exchange for cash. Lobaton, 34, had an easy travel trip for the trade. The Rainiers were already in Oklahoma City playing the Dodgers’ Class AAA team, so he simply packed up his stuff and switched clubhouses hours before Friday’s game.

He spent all season with the Rainiers, batting .236 (68 for 288) with 34 runs scored, 18 doubles, 13 home runs and 38 RBI in 75 games. He signed as a minor league free agent with hopes of being the back-up. But Seattle acquired Tom Murphy a few days into the season.

Lobaton is a depth acquisition for the Dodgers. He has played in parts of nine big league seasons and appeared in 413 games. He’s a career .215 hitter, but he’s solid defensively, which is all that teams want in this situation.