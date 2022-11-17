With the deadline to tender contracts for the 2023 season looming and a questions about whether outfielder Kyle Lewis would make the opening-day roster out of spring training, the Mariners on Thursday traded the former American League Rookie of the Year to the Arizona Diamondbacks for catcher/outfielder Cooper Hummel.

MLB sources confirmed a report by ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Lewis, 27, was the AL Rookie of the Year in 2020, when he hit .262 with 11 home runs in a season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This story will be updated.