The Mariners added some bullpen depth to the upper level of the organization, acquiring right-hander Justin Topa from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for minor league right-handed pitcher Joseph Hernandez.

Topa was added to one of two open 40-man roster spots.

The 31-year-old Topa

Topa (TOE-puh), 31, made seven relief appearances with Milwaukee in 2022, going 0-0 with a 4.91 ERA in 7 1/3 innings with four walks and four strikeouts. He also made 17 appearances with Triple-A Nashville, going 2-0 with a 4.34 ERA (9 ER, 18.2 IP) with eight walks and 17 strikeouts.

A flexor strain in his right forearm forced Topa to the injured list before the season started. He wasn’t activated until August.

Topa has made 17 MLB relief appearances over the last three seasons, posting a 9.82 ERA with 17 strikeouts and five walks in 18 1/3 innings.

Hernandez, 22, posted a 9-5 record with a 3.39 ERA with 54 walks and 143 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings. He was named the 2022 California League Pitcher of the Year and a California League Postseason All-Star.