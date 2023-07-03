SAN FRANCISCO — The Mariners’ first trade of what could be multiple in the month of July doesn’t necessarily signal a direction they might be headed as either buyers or sellers.

No, it appears to be a trade of opportunity, or cost cutting in the eyes of some skeptics.

On Monday afternoon, the Mariners announced they had sent right-handed pitcher Chris Flexen, whom they recently designated for assignment, and right-handed reliever Trevor Gott to the New York Mets in exchange for left-handed pitcher Zach Muckenhirn, who was designated for assignment on Sunday.

As part of the trade, the Mets took on the remaining $4 million on Flexen’s $8 million salary and the remaining $600,000 on Gott’s $1.2 million salary. The Mets immediately designated Flexen for assignment because of a clause in his contract that stipulates he cannot be optioned to Triple-A and must stay on a team’s MLB roster.

If he clears waivers as expected, he could accept an outright assignment to the Mets minor league system where he could then get stretched out as a starter, which the Mets desperately need.

The Mets selected Flexen in the 14th-round in the 2012 draft. He made his MLB debut with the team on July 27, 2017.

Advertising

If not, the Mets relieved the Mariners of $4 million owed to Flexen in exchange for Gott while giving up less in prospect capital.

Muckenhirn, 28, made three relief appearances for New York this season, posting a 6.00 ERA after allowing four runs in six innings pitched with three strikeouts and two walks. He will report to Triple-A Tacoma.

An 11th-round pick in the 2016 draft out of the University of North Dakota by the Orioles, Muckenhirn signed a minor league contract with the Mets this past offseason.

He spent much of the season with Triple-A Syracuse, making 15 relief appearances and one start. He posted a 1-1 record with a 0.88 ERA. In 30 2/3 innings, he struck out 19 batters with 13 walks.

Flexen, 28, appeared in 17 games for Seattle this season — four starts and 13 relief appearances — posting an 0-4 record with a 7.71 ERA.

Gott, 30, had been a valuable reliever for Seattle early in the season, but he struggled just before going on the injured list with back spasms and hasn’t been a sharp since his return. In his last three outings, he’s allowed nine runs (eight earned) on seven hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

The Mariners are expected to recall reliever Matt Festa from Triple-A Tacoma to take Gott’s spot in the bullpen.

This story will be updated.