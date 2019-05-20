ARLINGTON, Texas — The continued search for relievers who might help the Mariners this season and moving forward has resulted in another trade.

Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto finalized a deal Monday morning to acquire left-handed pitcher Jesse Biddle and right-hander Arodys Vizcaino from Atlanta in exchange for right-handed pitcher Anthony Swarzak and cash considerations.

Biddle will report immediately to the Mariners, who open a three-game series vs. the Rangers on Monday. Vizcaino is currently on the 60-day injured list after undergoing right shoulder surgery April 17.

Biddle, 27, is 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA in 15 appearances. A thigh contusion put him on the injured list from April 27 to May 14. After he was reinstated from the IL on May 15, the Braves designated him for assignment. In his first 13 appearances this season, Biddle posted a 2.38 ERA (three earned runs, 11 1/3 innings pitched). Over parts of two seasons, Biddle is 6-2 with a 3.46 ERA with one save in 75 career appearances. He is a former first-round pick in the 2010 draft by the Phillies and is out of minor league options.

Vizcaino, 28, appeared in four games this season, going 1-0 with a save, 2.25 ERA prior to undergoing season-ending right-shoulder surgery.

Why acquire him? Well, it’s a move to help offset some salary discrepancy in the deal. Biddle makes the league minimum, while Vizcaino is owed $4.8 million this season. Swarzak was earning $8 million this season. The Mariners are reportedly sending around $2 million to the Braves to even out the money.

Swarzak, 33, was 2-2 and with three saves and three blown saves and a 5.27 ERA (8 ER, 13.2 IP) with 17 strikeouts and eight walks in 15 relief appearances. He allowed 11 runs (eight earned), including six home runs, over his last nine outings and 8 1/3 innings for an 8.64 ERA.