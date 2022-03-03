PEORIA, Ariz. — The brutally intense, somewhat obsessively competitive side of George Kirby, a Hulk-like version of the 24-year-old, flame-throwing right-hander that only his teammates, golf partners, family and friends have experienced, appeared at an unexpected moment in Thursday’s summer sun.

About a half-hour after throwing an impressive live batting practice session during the Mariners minor league minicamp and then attacking some post-outing fielding fundamentals, a sweat-soaked Kirby, the organization’s top pitching prospect and one of the top prospects in all of baseball, calmly answered a variety of questions about his 2021 season and the upcoming 2022 season.

His only request to the three writers in front of him — moving the group a few feet to the right so he could watch his good friend Isaiah Campbell, who was taken in the supplemental second round of the same draft, throw his live batting practice session after him.

With a baby face that doesn’t quite match a man’s body featuring a 6-3 frame that’s now a chiseled 215 pounds, Kirby doesn’t look vicious or intimidating. His answers to questions about how he felt on the mound and his pitch progression were affable and standard.

But when he was asked about his total innings pitched last season and the buildup in 2022, his dark eyes narrowed a little and a seriousness appeared in his answer.

“I wouldn’t say that,” he said. “I wasn’t happy with my innings this year. I only threw like 68 or 69 or something like that. But I’ll just build off that, try and stay healthy. It’s pretty much the only thing I can do. If it works out, I will throw a lot more innings and I’ll get my work in.”

It’s clear Kirby expected more from himself. And failure to reach his own expectations isn’t accepted.

“Yeah, when you’re talking to George right here, he’s laid back, chill, really relaxed,” Campbell said. “But when gets on the mound or out the on golf course, he’s so competitive, just a different animal. You have to have that when you’re a baseball player, or just an athlete in general. Once you get onto the field and you start competing, you’ve got to turn on that switch and go. George is really good at doing that.”

Officially, Kirby threw 67 2/3 combined innings between High-A Everett, where he started the season and made nine starts, and Class AA Arkansas where he made six starts. He posted a combined 5-3 record with a 2.53 ERA, including 80 strikeouts and just 15 walks with one homer allowed.

But he was also shut down for basically a month (July 10-August 7) with shoulder fatigue, limiting his innings total.

After being selected in the first round of the 2019 draft (20th overall) out of Elon University, Kirby pitched in nine games (eight starts) that summer, totaling 23 innings. The Mariners limited him to short outings due to his workload from his college season.

With the 2020 minor league season canceled because of COVID-19, Kirby was sent to the alternate training site in Tacoma. But the initial shutdown and lack of a training partner forced him to reset his throwing progression.

The 2021 season was his first full-season experience as a professional. The physical, emotional and mental grind was real.

“It was my first taste of it,” he said. “It’s hard to stay locked in all the time. There are a lot of things you have to deal with. But it makes me super excited for this upcoming season.”

Mariners fans are also super excited for Kirby’s 2022 season, where he’ll likely make his big league debut and might be a boost to the starting rotation in a late-season playoff push.

Similar to what they did with Logan Gilbert, the Mariners will monitor Kirby’s innings closely. Normally teams don’t like to add more than 30-40 innings to the total innings pitched in the previous season. Given his workload in 2019, it’s difficult to see them doubling Kirby’s workload into the 140 range.

It’s possible the Mariners lay out a plan where some of his outings in the minor league are reduced to two or three innings to spread out the overall total into September and perhaps the postseason. Given the creativity of Jerry Dipoto, the Mariners president of baseball operations, and his willingness to do something different, there could be other ways of mapping out Kirby’s workload.

With Dipoto and manager Scott Servais watching intently, Kirby showcased his on-field intensity and salivating pitch mix. His fastball, which he elevated often when ahead in the count, touched 98 mph. He threw a handful of breaking pitches that generated swings and misses. But his best pitch of the day was a change-up that had left-handed hitters flailing.

“I wanted to work on my change-up and throw it in counts that I may not usually throw it in,” he said. “I’m just trying to comfortable out there again. It feels a little weird getting back on the mound and throwing to guys, but step one.”

Although much has been made on his fastball velocity that has jumped up since his days at Elon, averaging 96 mph last season, he labeled the change-up as “a big weapon” for him in 2022.

“I’ve been trying to throw it as much as I can when I’m playing catch and using it in different counts in the bullpens,” he said. “It feels really good. I’m looking for 2:30 to 3 o’clock spin direction on it — something that dives off the plate. I’ve just got to make it look believable in the zone first and that way I’ll get a lot more whiffs on it.”

The change-up will offer a counter to the power fastball and two breaking balls, particularly against left-handed hitters. It’s something that Gilbert had to figure out at the MLB level last season.

But did you know Kirby has a fifth pitch?

That revelation came when he was asked if he’s always pitched with such pinpoint command that allows him to pound the strike zone and rarely issue walks. At Elon, he struck out 258 batters and issued 50 walks in 240 innings. In 90 2/3 professional innings, he has 105 strikeouts and 15 walks.

“I threw fastballs and knuckleballs in Little League,” he said. “I wasn’t commanding the strike zone well, but people were swinging missing because I threw hard at that age and no one’s ever seen a knuckleball before.”

As he moved into high school, the competitive side of Kirby helped him find that command. He had to have it to face older players.

“I was never afraid to face anyone older than me,” he said. “I learned to attack the zone and see if they beat me.”

So about that knuckleball, can he still throw it?

“Absolutely,” he said. “It’s nasty. I have some videos of it.”

Kirby said he throws it in the mid- to high-70s with explosive movement. But he has yet to throw it in a game.

“Maybe we’ll see it this year,” he said a sly, sarcastic smile. “You never know.”