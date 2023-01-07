The Mariners have filled one obvious need in their lineup for 2023, agreeing to a one-year contract with veteran outfielder A.J. Pollock, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported late Saturday.
The 35-year-old Pollock, who has a strong track record against left-handed pitching, will likely be the right-handed-hitting side of a left-field platoon with Jarred Kelenic. He could also see regular plate appearances as the designated hitter.
The Mariners’ deal with Pollock is for $7 million, Passan reported.
Pollock declined a $13 million player option with the White Sox, but did receive a $5 million buyout as part of a clause in his contract.
Pollock is coming off a down year in 2022, his first in the American League. He had a slash line .245/.292/.389 with 14 homers and 56 RBI in 527 plate appearances with the Chicago White Sox.
He had a slash line of .281/.338/.467 in his first 10 major league seasons, with the Diamondbacks and Dodgers.
Pollock hit 11 of his 14 homers off left-handers in 2022, and he has a career OPS of .868 against left-handed pitching.
Pollock is the third significant addition to the Mariners offense, after the club acquired outfielder Teoscar Hernandez and second baseman Kolten Wong in November trades.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.