The Mariners have filled one obvious need in their lineup for 2023, agreeing to a one-year contract with veteran outfielder A.J. Pollock, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported late Saturday.

The 35-year-old Pollock, who has a strong track record against left-handed pitching, will likely be the right-handed-hitting side of a left-field platoon with Jarred Kelenic. He could also see regular plate appearances as the designated hitter.

The Mariners’ deal with Pollock is for $7 million, Passan reported.

Pollock declined a $13 million player option with the White Sox, but did receive a $5 million buyout as part of a clause in his contract.

Pollock is coming off a down year in 2022, his first in the American League. He had a slash line .245/.292/.389 with 14 homers and 56 RBI in 527 plate appearances with the Chicago White Sox.

He had a slash line of .281/.338/.467 in his first 10 major league seasons, with the Diamondbacks and Dodgers.

Pollock hit 11 of his 14 homers off left-handers in 2022, and he has a career OPS of .868 against left-handed pitching.

Pollock is the third significant addition to the Mariners offense, after the club acquired outfielder Teoscar Hernandez and second baseman Kolten Wong in November trades.