With Gov. Jay Inslee recently changing the guidelines for outdoor professional sporting events based on COVID-19 vaccination rates, the Mariners have added sections of fan seating for fully-vaccinated fans at T-Mobile Park. They will be available for the upcoming homestand which starts on May 13.

By offering these specific sections, which can reach a total of 5,000 fans, the Mariners can raise their capacity for fans allowed in the ballpark from just under 9,000 to 14,000 per game.

“Getting vaccinated is the single most important thing we can all do to protect ourselves, our families and our community,” said Mariners chairman and CEO John Stanton in a statement. Encouraging vaccinations and helping make them accessible to everyone will save lives. And once enough people are vaccinated, we can all get back to the things we love to do, like sitting with family and friends and enjoying a night at the ballpark.”

The Mariners have been vocal in their efforts to encourage people to receive COVD-19 vaccinations. On Tuesday, they were the first Major League Baseball team to offer vaccines at games through a partnership with the City of Seattle and Virginia Mason Franciscan Health. Several other teams also started similar programs in the days that followed.

As an incentive for fans that provide proof of full vaccination, the Mariners will offer reduced tickets prices in some sections and also exclusive rewards.

From the news release:

For games May 13-June 2, fans can purchase tickets in special vaccinated seating sections priced as low as $10 per ticket.

Vaccination-only seating sections are open only to fully vaccinated adults and children between the ages of 2-16 who show proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

Seats are in the Centerfield Bleachers for all available games, and for select games in Sections 306- 310 in Right Field View Level and Sections 149-151 on the Main Level. Prices begin as low as $10.

Capacity in the special sections is limited to a total of approximately 5,000. (Capacity is in addition to the 9,000 allowed in socially distanced sections.)

Nine Private Suites are available at full capacity (14-26 guests) for fully vaccinated guests.

Tickets do not need to be purchased in groups of 1-6.

The social distancing guidelines will not required be required in the vaccinated sections or suites, but fans will still be required to wear masks when not actively eating or drinking in their seats.

Also, any adults, who cannot provide proof of full vaccination, will not be allowed in those special sections even with proof of a negative COVID-19 test. And tickets purchased in the vaccination-only sections cannot be resold.

The Mariners are also offering benefits to any fan that can show proof of full vaccination, regardless of their seating section, for games on May 13-19. They include:

Dedicated vaccine-only entry lanes at Right Field and Center Field Gates;

Exclusive access to the T-Mobile ‘Pen, which has been closed to all fans due to social distancing requirements, and the Trident Deck on the View Level;

A discount of 20 percent off food and beverage purchases and regular priced merchandise at the Mariners Team Store

An exclusive Mariners’ #SeaUsRise T-shirt.

How do fans proof they are fully vaccinated? They must be 14 days past their second does of Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or the single does of Johnson & Johnson. That proof is a vaccination card, a photo of their vaccination card with their name, type of vaccine and date of vaccination or documentation provided by their electronic health-care provider or the state’s immunization information system.

The Mariners, in conjunction with Virginia Mason Franciscan Health and the City of Seattle, will continue to offer COVID-19 vaccinations without an appointment at three locations inside the ballpark during games. Clinics are staffed by Seattle Fire Department EMS personnel with support from VMFH health care professionals.