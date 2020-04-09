For at least a few weeks starting Monday, T-Mobile Park — devoid of Mariners games that have been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic — won’t be shuttered and empty.

And that renewed activity will be for something bigger than baseball.

The Mariners, in conjunction with Bloodworks Northwest, will host a “Pop-up Blood Drive Experience” three times a week through May 2.

The three-week drive, according to a news release, is “to ensure blood needs are being met amid COVID-19 pandemic. Mariners fans, including those who’ve never donated blood before, are urged to make their one-hour donation appointment today as a safe and essential action to support local patients.”

“We’re excited to be partnering with the Seattle Mariners to keep the blood shelves stocked,” said Bloodworks Northwest president and chief executive officer Curt Bailey in the statement. “The health of our community depends on donors making blood donation a regular habit.

“Creating this opportunity for people to donate blood at T-Mobile Park is how we keep our community safe. Our community is counting on the best fans in baseball to look after our friends, family, and neighbors by donating blood.”

The blood drive will have some restrictions to help follow social-distancing guidelines. Only scheduled appointments will be allowed for people wishing to donate. No walk-ins, guests or people under age 16 will be permitted on site. Bags also are not allowed at T-Mobile Park.

The Mariners are encouraging fans to wear their team colors on the day of their donation. Every fan who donates will receive two tickets to an upcoming Mariners game if/when the 2020 season begins.

“This is an unprecedented time, but when there is a crisis, our community always comes together,” former Mariners catcher Dan Wilson said in the statement.

Wilson will be one of the first people to donate. He’s scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday.

“Giving blood is something we all can do to help to meet a critical need during this national emergency,” he said. “My wife, Annie, and I are grateful for the opportunity to be able to assist in some small way. My hope is everyone who is able to give blood will sign up to donate at T-Mobile Park or at a Bloodworks center close to home.”

Blood donation is a vital need for the medical community. Most elective surgeries have been postponed due to the spread of COVID-19, the illness caused by coronavirus, but donated blood from all types is still needed to support trauma victims, people recovering from cancer, premature births and COVID-19 patients.

“We’re pleased to join the Mariners in welcoming Bloodworks Northwest to T-Mobile Park,” said Joshua Curtis, the executive director of the Washington State Major League Baseball Stadium Public Facilities District. “Both the Public Facilities District and Mariners are committed to ensuring the ballpark is a valued public asset — we can’t imagine a better public purpose than helping to respond to COVID-19.”

For people with questions about donating or concerns about safety, Bloodworks has posted information addressing questions and concerns for blood donors at bloodworksnw.org/coronavirus.

The website also provides other information about who is qualified to donate. A blood donation usually takes about an hour from registration to post-donation refreshment. Pepsi and Hempler’s Foods will provide post-donation refreshments.

Where:

Ellis Pavilion, T-Mobile Park (located on the street level, adjacent to Third Base Entry)

Entrance: 1 st Ave and Edgar Martinez Drive, to the left of the Ken Griffey Jr. Statue

Ave and Edgar Martinez Drive, to the left of the Ken Griffey Jr. Statue Free parking: Parking Plaza is located adjacent to the Mariners Garage located on the corner of Edgar Martinez Drive & Occidental St.

When:

Mondays: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. (except April 13, which will be 10 a.m.-4 p.m.)

Wednesdays: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturdays: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sign-up: https://schedule.bloodworksnw.org/DonorPortal/GroupLanding.aspx?s=0243