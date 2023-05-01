TORONTO — Though the official announcement likely won’t come until Tuesday morning, the Mariners are bringing up their top pitching prospect, Bryce Miller, to make the start later that evening against the Oakland Athletics at the Oakland Coliseum.

A source in the Mariners organization confirmed the decision to bring up Miller and that it won’t be a one-start call-up. It will be his spot moving forward if he can perform to the Mariners’ simple expectation — be competitive enough to give them a chance to win the game.

Miller, 24, has made four starts for Class AA Arkansas, posting an 0-2 record with a 6.86 earned-run average. In 19 2/3 innings, he has 18 strikeouts and three walks while giving up five homers.

The numbers were a little different from how he ended last season with Arkansas, posting a 4-1 record with a 3.20 ERA in 10 starts with 61 strikeouts and 19 walks in 50 2/3 innings.

The Mariners aren’t concerned about the early results from Miller. On his weekly radio show with Seattle Sports 710-AM, president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto was asked if Miller, Emerson Hancock, Bryan Woo or Prelander Berroa — all talented pitching prospects — are ready to contribute.

“The starts have been uneven,” Dipoto said. “As you know, we tend to assess differently. We’re looking more often at those ‘shove reports.’”

The shove report is the Mariners’ evaluation and assessment of a pitcher’s performance in an outing — starter or reliever. It takes into consideration all things besides just the results — velocity, spin rates, pitch shapes, pitch selection, pitch command in certain counts and the overall process of executing a game plan.

“Small sample sizes in raw performance data doesn’t tell all the truth,” Dipoto said.

Two opposing professional scouts have watched Miller pitch recently and said the stuff and pitch-making was still high level.

“Big-time upside in the rotation,” said the National League scout. “Bad-luck outing today. The stuff was there. A few pitch-selection issues was the only big flaw.”

An American League scout said of watching Miller early that it appeared he was working on his changeup in an outing, using it more than expected. He noted Miller seemed to be pitching with a plan to his off-speed pitches in hitters’ counts instead of simply overwhelming hitters with fastballs, which would’ve been effective.

“He was pitching like he was following a plan to get ready for big-league hitters instead of just trying to get outs,” he said.

It will be the third straight year in which the Mariners will have their top pitching prospect join the rotation in May.

Last season, right-hander George Kirby joined the rotation on May 8 and had a successful rookie campaign. On May 13, 2021, right-hander Logan Gilbert made his MLB debut and has remained in the rotation.

Miller doesn’t have the same prospect pedigree as Gilbert and Kirby, who were both first-round picks. Miller was a fourth-round pick in the 2021 draft out of Texas A&M, where he was converted from reliever to starter as a junior. In 10 starts and three relief appearances, he posted a 3-2 record with a 4.45 ERA with 70 strikeouts and 37 walks in 56 2/3 innings.

Because of his slighter frame (6-2, 180 pounds), most scouts believed he profiled more as a reliever, particularly with a changeup that wasn’t as effective as his fastball and slider.

He made five starts and pitched 9 1/3 innings for Low-A Modesto after his college season. In 2022, he made one start with Modesto and moved up to High-A Everett and finished the season with Arkansas.

Miller gained prospect notoriety with his fastball velocity kicking up to the high 90s on a consistent basis and the addition of a sweeper slider that he found and tried while watching a Mariners pregame segment on Matt Brash’s pitch grips.

Miller will get a soft landing, facing an A’s team that might be the worst in baseball. With a tanking roster that features mostly AAA-level players and a few aging veterans, Oakland has a 6-23 record.

For prospect geeks, the pitching matchup will be fun to watch. Oakland is starting right-hander Mason Miller, who also has a fastball that hits up to 100 mph and a nasty slider.

It became evident a few hours before the Mariners took the field Sunday at the Rogers Centre that a change was coming.

Manager Scott Servais was asked about re-slotting his rotation with the off day.

At the time, it seemed logical for multiple reasons. The biggest being if they stayed in rotation, it meant that the next turn in the spot held by right-hander Easton McGee, who’d made his first MLB start less than 24 hours earlier, would be Friday night against the Astros to open a homestand.

“I’m not sure yet,” Servais said. “Obviously, Easton did a great job yesterday. But we’ll just have to wait and see.”

About two hours later, the Mariners announced McGee was going on the 15-day injured list with a right-forearm strain.

It’s likely that McGee, even if he wasn’t injured, was always going to make the one-spot start in place of Chris Flexen, whose struggles forced the Mariners to return him to the bullpen. By bringing in Miller, the Mariners could re-slot the rotation and have Miller, who had last pitched on Tuesday for Arkansas, rested and ready to open the A’s series, push everyone back a day and allow Luis Castillo to start against the Astros.

There is now an opening on the 40-man roster for Miller. The Mariners announced they outrighted Diego Castillo to AAA Tacoma, meaning he’s been removed from the 40-man roster. Seattle didn’t have to designate Castillo for assignment since he had a minor-league option. But they decided to place him on waivers with the intention of outrighting him to Tacoma if he cleared waivers. Given his struggles this season, decreased velocity on his fastball and his $2.95 million salary, they didn’t expect a team to claim him and take on the full salary. Castillo could’ve refused the outright but would’ve lost his salary.

As for the corresponding roster move to put Miller on the active roster, it would seem logical that veteran infielder Tommy La Stella would be designated for assignment.

The Mariners currently have 14 position players and 12 pitchers. By adding Miller, they’d have to pull a position player off the roster.

The presence of La Stella on the roster has been a source of frustration for Mariners fans, who can’t understand why he’s been with the team since he’s playing and contributing minimally.

La Stella has played in 12 games, starting six games as the designated hitter, posting a .190/.292/.238 slash line with four hits in 21 plate appearances with two RBI, three walks and five strikeouts.

After being bothered by inflammation in his throwing shoulder all spring, he has yet to play a game in the field.

With Taylor Trammell healthy and back on the roster, he represents a left-handed hitter with vastly more potential than La Stella. They could also put La Stella on the 10-day injured list due to the shoulder.