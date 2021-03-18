The Mariners are making a pitch, and it has nothing to do with baseball.

UW Medicine and the Mariners are working together to help COVID-19 vaccines reach underserved communities in the region, they announced Thursday morning.

The Mariners are giving $2 million to support UW Medicine’s community outreach strategies and mobile vaccination efforts.

“These programs aim to raise awareness for the safety and importance of the vaccine and make the vaccine easily accessible, particularly in those communities that have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic, historically marginalized by health care systems and in which vaccine hesitancy and skepticism have been documented,” the Mariners said in a news release.

Mariners players and team personnel will encourage vaccine acceptance in a campaign titled, “This is our shot to strike out COVID-19.”

The Mariners news release noted “Black, Hispanic and multiracial populations in Washington state have received fewer doses of the COVID-19 vaccine compared to other communities, according to data from the Washington State Department of Health.”

“Ensuring that every person is both willing and able to be vaccinated is critical to our community’s ability to end the COVID-19 pandemic,” said John Stanton, Mariners chairman and managing partner, in the release. “The Mariners are proud to join UW Medicine to both increase vaccine willingness and reduce the barriers to vaccination in our region.”

Mariners players, coaches, broadcasters and alumni have videotaped messages to encourage people to get vaccinated. Among those participating are Hall of Famer Edgar Martinez, former Mariner star Alvin Davis, pitcher Yusei Kikuchi, first baseman Jose Marmolejos, manager Scott Servais and third base coach Manny Acta.

The messages, in English, Spanish and Japanese, highlight the benefits of getting vaccinated.

“We are extremely grateful to the Mariners in helping us mobilize COVID-19 vaccination programs in underserved communities throughout our region and to the players and other Mariners personnel for using their platform to encourage fans to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Paul Ramsey, CEO of UW Medicine, said in the release. “This partnership between UW Medicine and the Mariners is a great example of how our community has come together and pitched in to save lives and end this pandemic.”

For more information, visit: uwmedicine.org/strike-out-covid.