HOUSTON — Can Matt Andriese become another success story like Paul Sewald, Drew Steckenrider or J.T. Chargois?

That’s their hope in signing the veteran right-handed reliever to a Major League contract on Sunday afternoon, adding him to the active roster and optioning right-hander Robert Dugger back to Class AAA Tacoma.

The Mariners success in finding veteran relievers with MLB experience, offering input to their pitching plan and providing opportunities to work, has been a major reason why their bullpen ins one of the best in baseball, the team has a 67-58 record and is still in the race for the wild card.

Sewald and Steckenrider both pitched valuable innings in Sunday’s win. Andriese, who was in uniform, didn’t pitch in Seattle’s 6-3 win in 11 innings. The Mariners are hoping to give him a bit of a soft landing since he hasn’t pitched since Aug. 14 for the Red Sox’s Class AAA affiliate on his rehab assignment

“He has not pitched a lot here recently,” manager Scott Servais said before Sunday’s game. “So I would like to give him at least one low leverage inning if we can, but you never know how a game is going to work out.”

Andriese, 31, appeared in 26 games for the Red Sox in 2021, going 2-3 with a 6.03 ERA. In 37 1/3 innings pitched, he’s allowed 25 earned runs with 11 walks and 38 strikeouts.

Hamstring tendinitis had kept him on the injured list for the last six weeks and he’d recently made three rehab appearances before being designated for assignment on August 17.

He posted a 1.42 ERA over nine appearances and 12 2/3 innings in April, but struggled since then, posting a 8.39 ERA in 17 appearances and 24 2/3 innings pitched.

“We’ve seen him at different stops along the way,” Servais said. “He does have experience. He’s been starter and been a reliever. He’ll fit in our bullpen. He’s a guy that has a really good changeup. That’s kind of been his pitch. And he’ll work off that. He has done a number of different roles in the bullpen. He was dealing with a little bit of a hamstring injury and was trying to work his way back from that when Boston decided to let him go.”

Andriese has pitched in part of seven MLB seasons with Tampa Bay (2015-18), Arizona (2018-19), Los Angeles-AL (2020) and Boston (2021).

Overall, he is 28-37 with a 4.68 ERA (259 ER, 498.0 IP) with 145 walks and 462 strikeouts in 209 Major League appearances (50 starts).

“I think it’s a really good pickup for us,” Servais said. “The fact that he does have experience and he’s pitched in multiple roles in the past will really help us going forward.”

M’s hopeful about Castillo

After being placed on the 10-day injured list with shoulder inflammation, the results from the MRI on Diego Castillo’s right shoulder were encouraging

The Mariners are hopeful that he won’t be out for an extended time period.

“It came back probably a little bit better than we were maybe expecting,” Servais said. “He does have some fatigue in his right shoulder, so he’s getting treatment on that and he’ll take some anti-inflammatories get the strength back in the shoulder. I’m stay optimistic on this and that he’s not going to be out too long. Of course, he’s on a 10-day IL, so you won’t see him before then. But hopefully it’s not too much more than that.”

The Mariners noticed that Castillo’s velocity had was down 1-2 mph on most pitches while his command wasn’t as expected. He tried to pitch through the issues and fatigue, but they finally decided that stint on the IL might get back some of the crispness to his pitches.

“We’ll see how he responds to it,” Servais said. “He’s in here early today getting treatment as we speak right now. So he’s doing everything he can to get back out there as soon as he can.”

Note

The plan is for Justus Sheffield (left forearm/oblique strain) to make one more rehab start with Class AAA Tacoma and push his pitch count up in the 80s and then be activated from the injured list if he comes out of it healthy. Sheffield struck out seven batters in his previous rehab outing.

“We’ll see where that goes,” Servais said. “It’s definitely a step in the right direction. He had a really good breaking ball and really got after it after giving up a home run to the second batter he faced. It was a good sign.”