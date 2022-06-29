It started with base hits, bunts — intentional and unintentional from the Mariners — and blunders from the Baltimore Orioles. It escalated to better approaches with runners in scoring position, including productive outs in the form of sacrifice “flies” that were really line outs.

And the explosion of run-scoring on a pleasant Wednesday afternoon at T-Mobile Park was highlighted by a big-boy blast into the upper deck followed by a bat flip, both of which will be frequent occurrences from Julio Rodriguez in his many years to come.

Fittingly, the boon of run support came with right-hander Chris Flexen making his 15th start of the season. In his previous 14 starts, he has rarely benefited from the rare occasions when the Mariners offense is clicking or even adequate.

Not one to waste atypical run support, Flexen continued the rotation’s run of solid starts, tossing six innings and allowing just three runs.

Add it all up and you get a comfortable 9-3 victory and a series win over the Orioles. It was Seattle’s fifth series win at home this season and their first since taking two of three from the Astros on May 27-29.

Since their last homestand, where they lost three series and finished with a 3-8 record, the Mariners have posted a 7-2 record to improve to 36-41, also winning three-game series at Oakland and Anaheim on the previous road trip.

Seattle will host the reeling A’s for a four-game series starting Thursday. With a 5-3 loss at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, Oakland was swept by the Yankees to fall to 25-52 on the season. Since June 1, the A’s are 5-20.

The Mariners picked up three runs in the second inning against Orioles starter Austin Voth, who was a standout for Kentwood and University of Washington.

With one out, Abraham Toro doubled to right-center and Adam Frazier reached when Jonathan Arauz mishandled an easy ground ball for an error. It brought to the plate No. 9 hitter Sam Haggerty, who was recalled from Class AAA Tacoma before the game. The switch-hitting Haggerty saw Arauz playing at double-play depth and decided to drop a bunt down the third-base line for a potential single. A hurried Arauz fielded the bunt cleanly, but his throw on the run was off target, getting past first baseman Trey Mancini. Toro raced home for the Mariners’ first run of the game.

J.P. Crawford followed with a bunt single of his own that scored a run, only his was swinging. The mis-hit dribbler bounced down the grass along the first-base path. Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman expected the ball to roll foul when it hit the dirt. But the ball was hit so slowly that it died before the painted foul line.

In a sign of things to come, Rodriguez scalded a 109-mph line drive to deep center field that was caught by Cedric Mullins for a sacrifice “fly,” allowing Haggerty to jog home.

After Baltimore scored a run in the top of the fourth off Flexen, Seattle broke it open in the bottom of the inning against lefty Nick Vespi.

Toro doubled to lead off the inning, Frazier looped a single into left and Haggerty’s hard ground ball hit the third base bag and bounced into the air into shallow left field for an RBI double. Crawford followed with a sac fly to left that made it 5-0.

Rodriguez then added to his highlight reel and résumé for the American League Rookie of the Year award. He sat on a low slider from Vespi, sending a missile into the upper deck of T-Mobile Park for his 12th homer of the season.

The Mariners batted around and added another run in the six-run inning.

