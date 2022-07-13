WASHINGTON — When the post-Angels brawl suspensions were first announced, and with the knowledge that appeals would only shave off one game and the Mariners could stagger them with only one player serving them at a time, there were still legitimates causes for concern.

With first baseman Ty France sidelined at the time with an elbow strain, how could a team that struggled to score runs with him in the lineup also weather the absences of either J.P. Crawford or Jesse Winker or Julio Rodriguez for 11 straight games?

Well, thanks to quality starting pitching, timely hitting and unexpected contributions from the rest of the lineup, the Mariners didn’t just survive the 11 games, they flourished losing just once.

With Rodriguez serving his reduced one-game suspension in Wednesday’s opener of a split doubleheader, Seattle got another quality start from right-hander Chris Flexen and homers from Eugenio Suarez, Jesse Winker, Adam Frazier and Cal Raleigh to roll to a 6-4 victory over a Washington Nationals team that seems deserving of its 30-58 record.

It was Seattle’s ninth straight victory.

With Crawford serving his four-game suspension, reduced from five games, during a four-game series vs. the A’s at T-Mobile Park, the Mariners lost just once. They swept the Padres in San Diego and the Blue Jays at home with Winker serving his six-game suspension, which was appealed down from seven games.

The 10-1 record during the player suspensions is part of a 17-3 stretch dating back to the awful homestand in mid-June where the Mariners had sunk to 29-39.

They improved to 46-42 and hold the third American League wild card spot. The last time they were five games over .500 was on April 27 at 11-7.

A year ago, they were 46-42 after their first 88 games.

In another statistical anomaly, it was the first time that four players wearing consecutive jersey numbers — Frazier (26), Winker (27), Saurez (28) and Raleigh (29) hit a homer in the game.

Starter Chris Flexen pitched six innings, allowing one run on six hits with two walks and a strikeout. He wasn’t particularly overpower, though he rarely is, Flexen pitched with a lead and made sure Juan Soto, one of the most dangerous hitters in baseball, didn’t beat him.

After issuing him a walk in his first plate appearance, Flexen had to face Soto with runners on first and second and two outs in the third inning.

After a quick mound visit with pitching Pete Woodworth, Flexen got a swing and miss on a cutter and then dropped a perfect change-up. Swinging aggressively Soto, hit a ground ball back to the mound to end the inning.

After allowing his only run in the fifth inning on a sac fly from Luis Garcia, Flexen found himself facing Soto again with runners on second and third with two outs. While it seemed like an easy decision to walk Soto immediately, Woodworth again came to the mound to discuss the situation. Flexen fired a changeup and slider in the dirt — neither of them close enough to make Soto want to swing and get himself out. With Flexen down 2-0 in the count, manager Scott Servais signaled for the intentional walk, which loaded the bases for former Mariner slugger Nelson Cruz.

In years past, such strategy would be considered dangerous or foolish to bring a hitter like Cruz to the plate as the tying run.

Able to win the battle against Father Time these last few seasons, the 42-year-old Cruz, now showing a healthy amount of gray in his once jet-black hair and in his manicured facial hair, is starting to show a little decline. He rolled over on a 1-2 slider, grounding out to J.P. Crawford to end the inning.

Penn Murfee didn’t have as much success against Soto. He served up a three-run homer in the ninth inning that cut the Mariners lead from five runs to two runs. It also forced Mariners manager Scott Servais to use Paul Sewald to get the final out of the inning.

