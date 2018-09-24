The Power replaces the Clinton LumberKings as the Mariners' Low-A affiliate.

For the first time in franchise history, the Mariners will be playing baseball in the historic “The Sally League.” On Monday, the franchise announced it had reached a player development with the West Virginia Power in the South Atlantic League for the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

The Power will replace the Clinton LumberKings as the Mariners’ Low-A affiliate.

“We are ecstatic to partner with the West Virginia Power,” Mariners director of player development Andy McKay said in a statement. “Our conversations with their leadership team immediately revealed that we have similar values and priorities. As with all of our affiliates, we will work to put the best possible product on the field with the goal of winning baseball games and playing meaningful games late in the season. Off of the field, we look forward to our community service responsibilities and will always value the relationships we will build with the fans.”

Seattle spent the last 10 seasons in the Midwest League with Clinton. Prior to that, the Mariners had agreements with other teams in the Midwest League, dating back to 1981.

This will be the seventh different affiliate change for the Power, which is based on Charleston, West Virginia and plays their home games at Appalachian Power Park. The Pirates were the most recent parent club from 2009-2018.

“Joining the Seattle Mariners family is an exciting moment for our franchise,” Power executive vice President Ken Fogel said in a statement. “The Mariners boast a minor league system filled with talent that we cannot wait to showcase at Appalachian Power Park throughout 2019 and beyond. While we are grateful for the 10 years spent under the Pirates umbrella, we are excited to share this new opportunity with the city of Charleston and the surrounding fan base. We are confident that our partnership with the Mariners will bring unbridled success both on the field and in the community.”

The Mariners currently have player development contracts for all seven of their minor league affiliates for the 2019 season: AAA Tacoma Rainiers in the Pacific Coast League, AA Arkansas in the Texas League, High-A Modesto in the California League, Low-A West Virginia in the South Atlantic League, Short-A Everett in the Northwest League, Rookie Arizona League Mariners and Rookie Dominican Summer League Mariners.