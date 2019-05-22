ARLINGTON, Texas — They got the pitching performance they needed. But a Mariners offense filled with so much potential and power was held to just one run by an opener, a kid from Skyline High School and a former Mariners reliever in a 2-1 loss to the Rangers.

The Mariners were swept in the three-game series.

Former Skyline standout and one-time Mariner Adrian Sampson pitched 5 1/3 innings of “relief” after opener Jesse Chavez to lead the Rangers to the win. Former Mariner reliever Shawn Kelley worked out of a minor jam in the ninth that had the tying and winning run on base to close out the game.

The Mariners wasted a solid start from lefty Marco Gonzales, who tossed seven innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on seven hits with a walk and three strikeouts. He was aided by four double plays turned by his defense. Unfortunately for him, that same defense also allowed a crucial unearned run to score that ultimately proved to be the difference. It’s become a familiar circumstance for the Mariners.

With two outs, Hunter Pence hit a ground ball to the right side that first baseman Edwin Encarnacion gloved well away from the bag. He flipped the ball to Gonzales, who was covering first base. The flip was low and led Gonzales a little, or perhaps a lot, too much. Gonzales couldn’t glove the throw as it bounced near the Rangers dugout. Pence was not only safe at first, but he hustled to second.

That loomed costly when the next batter, Nomar Mazara, doubled over the head of Mitch Haniger in right to score the first run of the game.

Encarnacion’s error — the 55th committed by the Mariners this season — led to the team’s 46th unearned run allowed this season, which is the most in baseball.

The Rangers tacked on their only other run off Gonzales in the third sixth inning when Hunter Pence sat on a 2-0 changeup, sending a solo homer over the wall in center field for a 2-0 lead.

Seattle cut the lead in half in the seventh. Jay Bruce blooped a double into right field and later scored on J.P. Crawford’s RBI single to center.

