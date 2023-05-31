After going 24 days without a roster move, the Mariners have made two in two days. Such is the life when your starting pitching struggles for back-to-back games.

The Mariners swapped out relievers, recalling right-hander Matt Festa from Tacoma and optioning right-hander Darren McCaughan back to Tacoma after Tuesday’s loss in which he pitched three innings and allowed three runs on five hits.

“I thought he did a really good job,” Servais said of McCaughan. “It was his night to pitch in Triple-A and had to pitch in the big leagues instead. We were a little thin and we’re concerned if the game didn’t go our way early, and lo and behold it did. I was glad he was in our bullpen last night. He helped us get through the game and line our guys up tonight.”

Festa, 30, has made 18 appearances for Tacoma since being optioned on April 9, going 0-0 with a 0.43 ERA with 10 walks and 16 strikeouts. He is 10 for 10 in save situations. He made the opening day roster out of spring training and appeared in three games, giving up four earned runs in 3 1/3 innings pitched with six walks and five strikeouts.

Last season, Festa pitched in meaningful innings out of the bullpen. He posted a 2-0 record with two saves and a 4.17 ERA in 53 appearances. In 54 innings, he struck out 64 batters and walked 18.

“The big thing with Matt when he was with us early year, he wasn’t commanding the ball,” Servais said. “He was falling behind an account. He’s walking too many guys. I do know he’s always leaned on the slider and his fastball. He’s added a little bit of a cut fastball from what I understand, which has had some success. He’s pitched in the ninth inning down there in leverage spots in Triple-A and he’s done a nice job. We’ll see how he fits here.”

Munoz takes the mound

Andres Munoz pitched in a game for the first time since April 7. The hard-throwing right-hander made his first outing of a rehab assignment with Tacoma on Tuesday night, working a scoreless inning with two strikeouts. His fastball touched 99 mph.

“He might have a couple days off before he goes back (to Tacoma) again,” Servais said. “He’s probably looking at least one or maybe two more outings before he joins us. Very good reports last night.”

Servais had a chance to talk to Munoz in the clubhouse after he’d returned from Tacoma.

“I had plenty of time to talk to him because I was out of our game,” he said, referring to his ejection. “He was very positive. He felt very good coming out of that.”

The hope is that Munoz could possibly join the team in San Diego on the second leg of the three-city road trip.

Note

Infielder Dylan Moore didn’t play for Class AAA Tacoma on Tuesday. He’s still working back from offseason core muscle surgery and also an oblique strain.