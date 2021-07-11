For the first time under the direction of general manager Jerry Dipoto and amateur scouting director Scott Hunter, the Mariners picked a high-school player in the first round of the Major League Baseball amateur draft.

On Sunday evening, the Mariners selected catcher/outfielder Harry Ford out of North Cobb High School (Kennesaw, Georgia) with the 12th overall pick of the first round.

Ford, 18, hit .343 with 83 runs scored, 20 doubles, seven triples, seven home runs, 57 RBI, 76 walks, 40 strikeouts and 32 stolen bases in 104 games over four seasons with North Cobb High School. He got on-base at a .510 clip, slugging .539 with a 1.049 OPS in his high school career with the Warriors. He reached base safely in 30 of 33 games in his senior season.

“Harry is unique five-tool player since he is a catcher,” Hunter said. “A tremendous athlete that will thrive in all areas of the game. Even though he could play center field or even second base we see Harry as a catcher that has a chance to impact the game with not only his bat and defense but also with his legs as he is a plus runner. We couldn’t be more thrilled to add an athlete like this to our system.”

The 5-foot-10, 200-pound catcher/outfielder is rated as the No. 13 overall draft prospect, the No. 9 position player and the No. 5 high-school position player by MLB.com. He committed to Georgia Tech on August 4, 2019.

Since taking over as GM, Dipoto, in conjunction with his amateur scouting director has selected only college players in the first round.

2016 — Kyle Lewis

2017 — Evan White

2018 — Logan Gilbert

2019 — George Kirby

2020 — Emerson Hancock

Ford is the Mariners’ first high-school selection in the first round since outfielder Alex Jackson was taken sixth overall in the 2014 draft. Ford is the second consecutive Mariners first rounder from the state of Georgia (Emerson Hancock, sixth overall, University of Georgia/Cairo HS) and the third in the last six drafts (Kyle Lewis, 11th overall in 2016, Mercer University/Shiloh HS).

Ford was named a 2020 Perfect Game USA All-American Classic Player, appearing on the East Roster. He hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning of that game and earned the Perfect Game USA “Nick Adenhart” Award.

Ford’s Notable Awards