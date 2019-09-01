ARLINGTON, Texas – Yes, football season has officially started this weekend. There is no place more evident of that psychological sports shift for fans than the state of Texas where football is something more than a religion and the high school programs are better funded than most programs in the Big Sky Conference.

So while Jadeveon Clowney’s massive presence, Jacob Eason’s arm strength or Mike Leach’s quirky personality grab your attention, the Twitter mailbag is still here answering questions about the national pastime and a Mariners team just playing out the string until Sept. 30.

As always these are real questions from the stacked two-deep depth chart known as my twitter followers.

Under the old trade deadline rules, given his hot streak in August, do you think Seager would have been traded by now? Especially given Cleveland's glaring need at 3B? — Pete (@dpmiv) August 30, 2019

It’s an interesting hypothetical situation. Kyle Seager is certainly a hitting tear that hasn’t been evident for the previous two seasons. Going into Saturday, Seager has a .350/.433/.740 slash line with 10 doubles, a triple, 12 homers and 32 RBIs in 34 games. He has hits in 31 of those games.

Cleveland certainly has a need at third base with Jose Ramirez, whose hitting resurgence was a big reason for the team’s push back in the American League Central race, now out after having surgery to repair a broken hamate bone in his hand.

But it doesn’t seem like Indians are in a position to take on that much future salary. It’s one of the reasons why they traded Trevor Bauer, understanding that he’ll be a free agent after next season and they don’t have the desire or the finances to sign him to an extension. They’ve trimmed about $20 million off their overall payroll from last season.

So taking on Seager’s contract, which has a $19 million salary in 2020, $18 million salary in 2021 and an automatic player option in 2022 of at least $15 million if not more, would go against the organizational philosophy they had this offseason. That’s a lot of money to react to Ramirez’s injury. Cleveland is already committed toRamirez on a very friendly four-year, $26 million extension. He will make $6.25 million next season, $9 million in 2021 with a very reasonable 2022 club option of $11 million and a $13 million club option in 2023.

It just doesn’t feel like a fit. And the Mariners wouldn’t eat enough money to make it palatable for the bargain-shopping Indians.

More than one baseball executive has remarked that Seager’s poison pill clause that changes the 2022 club option into a player option makes it almost impossible to move him. Of course, Robinson Cano was also thought to have an immovable contract. But if Seager is moved this offseason, he’s guaranteed a minimum of $52 million over the next three seasons – that’s a sizable financial commitment for a fair amount of time. Given his age and struggles the past few seasons, it just doesn’t seem like there is much of a market unless a team with a higher payroll budget suddenly became desperate enough to make that deal.

Cleveland wouldn’t be that desperate for one month.

Instead, they could’ve tried to grab someone like Brandon Drury from the Blue Jays or Matt Davidson, who is stuck in the Rangers farm system but has 32 homers in Class AAA. They might want to look at Scooter Gennett, who just got released by the Giants.

Vogelbach is having an abysmal second half. Is there a lingering injury he’s quietly dealing with, like Seagar last year, or is this the league adjusting to him and he’s grinding through his own adjustments to counter? — Lou Judd (@ljudd426) August 30, 2019

Daniel Vogelbach’s struggles are very real. And the perception of his fit in this organization’s future has certainly become less clear. Early in the season, he seemed to be the everyday designated hitter of the future. But his continued struggles against left-handed pitching and his current downslide since even before All-Star break are something more than a concern for the Mariners.

In his first 63 games, from opening day to June 13, Vogelbach had a .266/.395/.562 slash line with nine doubles, 17 homers, 40 RBIs, 43 walks and 53 strikeouts. Since then, a span of 59 games, Vogelbach has a .161/.291/.362 line with a seven doubles, a 11 homers, 29 RBIs, 36 walks and 72 strikeouts. Yes, he’s banged some homers, but the increase in strikeouts and the dip in on-base percentage is glaring.

Vogelbach’s struggles against left-handed pitching became more pronounced during that span. They are glaring for the season:

vs. RHP: .234/.370/.512 with 12 doubles, 23 homers, 55 RBIs, 64 walks, 90 strikeouts in 357 plate appearances.

.234/.370/.512 with 12 doubles, 23 homers, 55 RBIs, 64 walks, 90 strikeouts in 357 plate appearances. vs. LHP: .162/.273/.333 with four doubles, five homers, 14 RBIs, 15 walks, 35 strikeouts in 128 plate appearances.

Is he an everyday player, even as a DH?

Multiple opposing Major League scouts have remarked that Vogelbach’s bat has slowed considerably in the second half.

“He looks gassed,” said one scout. “Playing him at first base so much for extended stretches hasn’t helped him either.”

Another scout asked if Vogelbach has gained weight during the season.

Vogelbach is dealing with the minor dings and soreness that comes with the marathon season, but no reports of an injury have been mentioned. Manager Scott Servais believes it’s the league adjusting to Vogelbach and his approach at the plate.

“Vogey has struggled in the second half of the season,” Servais said. “What does Vogey do really well? He understands the strike zone and he hits fastball. That’s what he does really well. And he hasn’t been doing that as well. Know the strike zone and be really good at your strengths so you are great at what you do. For a while, Vogey was (expletive) awesome at what he did because he knew the strike zone and he wasn’t missing the fastballs.”

So what happened?

“The league adjusts and they start throwing you differently,” Servais said. “If you don’t stay really disciplined to who you are and you try to adjust, maybe get away from your strengths, then all of the sudden it starts going in the other direction.”

Servais was still optimistic even with the struggles to adapt.

“Vogey will get out of it,” he said. “Vogey can hit. He knows the strike zone. Those things haven’t gone away. Its’ tough for him. He’s never struggled like this before. He’s hit at every level he’s ever been at. It’s tough.”

As for Seager, he is hitting the fastball. Servais compared the situations and noted that a now healthy and more flexible Seager is on fastballs and just not missing them.

While Mariners still lead MLB with 116 errors’ has their defense been better since Kyle Seaver’ JP Crawford and Aaron Nola have been playing together? (Fielding stats since mid-June). — Herman Gilman (@hpsgilman) August 30, 2019

Before Saturday’s game where Seager and Crawford both made costly fielding errors, the Mariners’ infield had committed the fewest errors of any American League teams since July 1 (12). They had gone 13 consecutive games an infield without committing an error.

Pushing the advanced defensive metrics for a small sample size isn’t useful, but I think we’d all agree that the infield of Seager at third, Crawford at shortstop, Nola at first base and Dee Gordon at second is vastly more watchable than what we saw this season.

Think about this, the opening day infield was Jay Bruce at first base, Gordon at second base, Ryon Healy at third base and Tim Beckham at shortstop.

Where do you see Julio Rodriguez opening the season next year? Stay at Modesto, or does he jump to AA? — I am a Hotdog (@dhodgs) August 30, 2019

I think he will open the season in High A Modesto, which is where he’ll end this season. Perhaps if he dominated in the Arizona Fall League and then had a monster spring training — I think he and Jarred Kelenic will get invites to MLB spring training — maybe they might consider starting him at Class AA Arkansas.

But that seems like something previous regimes would do. It would be far more logical to start Rodriguez at Modesto. If he dominates the Cal League as he’s done thus far — .509/.552/.774 five doubles, three triples, a homer and 15 RBIs in 14 games — then move him to Arkansas by early May.

Julio Rodriguez is slashing a ridiculous .551,/593/,837 in High-A Modesto as an 18-year old. What are the projections for Rodriguez within the organization, and what is a realistic timetable for his arrival in Seattle? — Matt Tegen (@matt_tegen) August 30, 2019

He should start the season in High A Modesto and finish next season with Class AA Arkansas. If he stays healthy and stays productive, he should be with Class AAA Tacoma by midseason of 2021 and perhaps a call-up at the end of the season. It’s fair to put a projection of 2022 for him to take a full-time spot. But remember he’d only be 21 years old.

Being in a mostly wet, cold climate that does not favor high-powered O, is there some sense in moving the fenced back and building the farm system around contact pitchers, great fielders/speed, and small ball despite the MLB's trend towards the opposite? — the negotiator (@Niwona_) August 30, 2019

I don’t think you are going to see that happen. The fences were already moved in, so I doubt they will be moved back, though if it took out the cesspool of White Claw and Axe Body spray that is The ‘Pen, well I’d be all for it.

Building your team only on your home field is kind of limiting since you have to play 81 games away from it with most of those parks being vastly different to the park you want to build.

Given the baseball that MLB has rolled out each year, bur particularly this season, you’d have extend the fences back 25-30 feet to feel the difference you are discussing. Hitters are stronger than ever with a better understanding of how to lift and drive pitches, particularly off of pitch-to-contact pitchers. Also the concept of small ball, particularly bunting, has diminished for all teams because the value of one out is higher than the value of 90 feet in most situations.

Tuivailala was brought in while the team was still trying to "win now" and then missed a lot of time with a nasty injury. Now that he is healthy is he still a part of the M's future plans? — Cory Hann (@CHWorldTour) August 30, 2019

With Jerry Dipoto as the general manager, it’s impossible to say that anyone is certain to be on the roster next season. But the Mariners really haven’t got much value out of Tuivalala until this last month. He made just give appearances last season after being acquired and then getting injured.

He’s been solid since his return, posting a 1-0 record with a 1.26 ERA with 16 strikeouts and five walks in 14 1/3 innings pitched. The Mariners think that a normal offseason where he’s conditioning and not recovering will bump his velocity back up to around 95 mph next season.

Tuivailala enters his first year of arbitration eligibility and given how much time he’s missed, he should be quite affordable next season. The Mariners have three years of club control for Tuivailala so they can keep him around and he could be a veteran reliever/potential closer by 2022. They certainly shouldn’t trade him this offseason since his value is much lower than if he has a full season in 2020.

Jake Fraley seems a lot like another lefty 4th OF we had recently named Ben something. Should I lower my expectations or do you think his hair and bat have more upside than that other guy now playing for the Brewers? — Dave Miller (@dmillergohawks) August 30, 2019

I think you mean Ben Gamel, who was recently recalled by the Brewers from Class AAA Nashville. It’s not an unfair comparison. They are both left-handed hitters and throw with their left hand. They are both versatile outfielders that can play centerfield, but might not be elite defenders at that key position. They are hitters that understand the strike zone but don’t have big power profiles. They both made their MLB debuts late in their 24-year-old season, though Gamel was a high-school draft pick, who had seven years of pro experience, while Fraley was drafted out of LSU and is in his fourth year of professional baseball.

And, yes, they are good at growing hair on their heads and faces.

In talking with some baseball people, there is a belief that Fraley might profile to have a little more power, a little better glove in center and is a better baserunner with more baseball sense. But Gamel has already proven to be a useful player, even as a No. 4 outfielder. Fraley is all potential at this point and has had his share of struggles since being called up.

Gamel was a 1.7 WAR player in 2017 and a 1.0 WAR player in 2018. If the Mariners can get that from Fraley in his first few seasons, that’s a win in terms of value. There is value in fourth outfielders particularly with the prevalence of platoons being used in MLB. Remember, he wasn’t the main piece in the trade with the Rays.

You just get to the gym about to pump some iron. Your phone goes off, Jerry made another trade… who contacts you from the mariners side of things? — Mike Miller (@CoachMiller24) August 31, 2019

If you are using the pink colored weights is that considered pumping iron? I’m hoping to move up to the light blues ones next week. I don’t really do the lifting as much. I stick with pickup hoops, High Intensity Interval Training or TRX class. Recommend them highly.

I have alerts for all the national writers and other Mariners writers for anything they tweet. Usually it’s either tweet alert or a text message from a source alerting me and then workout stops and I start following it. Nobody from the Mariners notifies me or other writers until it’s official and then we get an email. But, yes, we are on constant call for most of the offseason and there is a feeling of fear/dread when I hear certain alerts from my phone.

Nola can play anywhere as he's shown with the M's.. sad not to consider him?? — jhalsteadphotography (@jhalsteadphotog) August 30, 2019

Who’s not considering him?

Does Austin Nola have a legitimate shot of sticking around the Mariners as a utility guy into next year/beyond? — Joshua Bessex (@Bessex_Joshua) August 30, 2019

I think he’s got a great shot to make the opening day roster next season as a bench player or even the starting first baseman. Ryon Healy will be non-factor and could be non-tendered. Top prospect Evan White will probably start the season with Class AAA Tacoma. And Daniel Vogelbach’s best position is designated hitter.

Nola’s ability to catch, play first base and second base has value. A former shortstop, he didn’t look great in his one game in the outfield, but he probably could play third base if needed. Having him on the roster gives manager Scott Servais to use one of his other catchers at designated hitter in a game. They also love his approach at the plate and his presence in the clubhouse. When you are on the fringes of the roster, you better work hard, play hard and be a good teammate. Many players like Taylor Motter never figure that out.

From a monetary standpoint, Nola will make the MLB minimum next season and then enter arbitration eligibility after the 2020 season. He’s inexpensive and useful. He’s a perfect fit to keep around as they transition the roster.

Astros barred DET beat writer Anthony Fenech from the clubhouse at Verlander’s request, violating MLB policy (and CBA?). Sometimes player/media relationships can be tough, what’s your take on this? Also, your feelings on the AP hyphen change? Non-issue, or non issue? — Bill Slosson (@b_sloss) August 30, 2019

Fans don’t care about journalists’ problems or lack of access or strained relationships with certain players. They don’t care about what makes our jobs easy or difficult. And I don’t blame them for that indifference. It’s like when national, not local, journalists complained about Marshawn Lynch not talking to the media. It was ESPN who reported him to the NFL and wanted him fined. It was not any of the local writers. Helping out with the Seahawks at the time, we accepted it and just moved on with our lives.

But this is different. This is a player getting an organization to violate the rules. Gene Dias, the Astros head of media relations, made the incorrect call by barring Fenech and then double down with an asinine statement defending their decision. They violated MLB policy and the collective bargaining agreement. Dias and the team should be punished and it should be made public.

Justin Verlander doesn’t have to talk to Anthony Fenech, answer his questions or acknowledge his existence. I’ve seen Verlander do this with fans in public. It’s well within his right. But he can’t have a reporter barred because he doesn’t trust him or dislikes the things he’s written about him.

Even Erik Bedard, Chone Figgins and Richie Sexson, who all despised the media, never did something like that.

Players don’t have to like us. They don’t have to talk to us. They can think our jobs are a joke and our lives are somehow less important than theirs, which many do. We are more than willing to work with that. We have a job to do whether they like it or not. We all have bosses. We all have bills. We are all just trying to do it right and then give the same effort the next day. The Astros were wrong.

The new hyphen rule from the AP stylebook is mind-numbingly stupid or mind numbingly stupid. Take your pick.

Following this week’s season finale of Yellowstone, how jacked are you for season 4? And would you enjoy being a Technical Advisor on that series to ensure an even more accurate portrayal of life in modern day Montana? — Rick Lukens (@Lukens_At_Large) August 30, 2019

Technically, Mr. Lukens, Yellowstone will start Season 3 in June of 2020, which is way too long to wait. Now I understand what all those Game of Thrones people were whining about. But did you see me life-tweeting episodes of Yellowstone or posting 20-tweet threads analyzing the plot lines and what they mean in the greater arc of the story? Not a chance. I will say that the end of Season 2 ended a little too clean and predictable.

I don’t think I could be a technical advisor on the show. The Montana they portray isn’t quite the Montana that I know. The amount of killing that’s done with seemingly no repercussions doesn’t happen. Also some of the clothing is pretty unrealistic. Perhaps 5 percent of Montana’s population where cowboy hats on a given day and few people under 60 wear bolo ties. Also the vastness of the state and how long it takes to get somewhere is not portrayed accurately. Yes, you can drive 80 mph, but it’s still 250 miles you got to cover and it’s not straight or interstate. These guys go from Bozeman to Billings in what feels like 20 minutes.

There are some realities to it. The clash of what Montana has always been and what it is growing into thanks to outside influence is very real. The complaints about rich Californians invading the state is part of that issue. And the inherent racism toward Native Americans has always been there and doesn’t seem to be fading.

I love the show. It’s campy. It’s idealistic. It’s not really about real Montana. But it’s a great escape.

favorite spot to eat when the team is in san diego? — Matthew (@mroberson22) August 30, 2019

My favorite road trip has plenty of places that make me happy.

Tinfish – a little place about a block from the stadium. It’s a great pregame meal. I don’t get the combo meals though the waffle fries are good. I usually go a la carte – one shrimp taco, one mahi mahi taco and one swordfish or calamari taco depending on the mood.

OB Noodlehouse – I knew about this players before it was on Diners, Drive-ins and Dives. Fantastic Asian food near Pacific Beach with amazing beer selection. Go there around 7 and then walk over to dog beach and watch the canine craziness as the sun goes down.

Knotty Barrel – Lots of bees – though I’m impartial to the .394 Pale Ale in honor of Tony Gwynn. The short rib dip or grilled cheese are so good. Best bar chicken strips I’ve ever had.

Honorable mentions: Bub’s Sports Bar – it specializes in dishes involving tater tots and open late after games, Café 222 for breakfast over Breakfast Republic and the California surf and turf burrito from Lucha Libre Tacos in the stadium.

When are you and Russ coming out with rock ballad duet, again? 🙂 — zach mcdonald (@zachamcd) August 30, 2019

After listening to Russell Wilson’s impromptu gospel song rendition on Twitter, I think will pass unless we can get some auto-tune help.