ANAHEIM, Calif. – In a lost season where a Mariners team that was expected to lose often this season – now trending toward 95 to 100 times out of 162 games – finding a way to pull out one of their rare victories wasn’t expected or wanted by most in baseball on this particular night at Angels Stadium.

While the All-Star break is supposed to bring a rejuvenated feeling to weary players, it meant something different for the Angels as they finally returned to home to Anaheim without one of their own.

Any ache that might have lessened, any tears that might have dried in the days since the sudden and stunning passing of their teammate, Tyler Skaggs, returned as the Angels played their first home game since his death.

In a touching and haunting ceremony before the game, Skaggs mother, Debbie, threw out the ceremonial first pitch – a perfect strike – to pitcher Andrew Heaney, her son’s best friend. The Skaggs family then hugged every player on the team as eyes grew watery and throats needed to be cleared.

The Mariners couldn’t win on this night. It just wouldn’t feel right. And they didn’t. Not only didn’t they win. They didn’t get a hit. Not a blooper, not a dying quail or even an infield single. The combination of opener Taylor Cole, who pitched two innings, and follower Felix Pena, who finished it out, no-hit the Mariners in a 13-0 victory.

Outside the stadium, a makeshift memorial to Skaggs that was created by fans continued to grow as the game wore on and more fans added flowers, baseball cards, helmets and memorabilia. Inside the stadium, a picture of Skaggs and his No. 45 were emblazoned on the wall in deep right-center. His locker in the Angels clubhouse remains untouched and will stay that way. And on this night, every member of the Angels would wear his No. 45 jersey with his name on their back.

Advertising

And when Mallex Smith made the final out and the team celebrated, all the Angels took off those No. 45 jerseys and laid them on the mound to honor their friend.

The Angels’ outlet for all that built-up emotion first came against the Mariners and starter Mike Leake in a seven-run opening inning that ended the game as quickly as it started.

Mike Trout, the unquestioned best player in Major League Baseball, made sure the Mariners wouldn’t spoil this night. Forced into a role that he’s always been a little hesitant to assume, Trout has served as spokesman for a team gutted with despair.

Following David Fletcher’s lead-off double, Trout, with eyes still red from earlier tears including an emotional hug with Debbie Skaggs, stepped to the plate against Leake. The annual MVP candidate ambushed the first pitch he saw from Leake – a misplaced sinker that split the middle of the plate – sending a towering fly ball to left-center. The blast measured 454 feet by MLB Statcast. An already impassioned crowd of 43,140 rose and cheered in celebration.

As Trout crossed home plate, he searched for the Skaggs family to acknowledge them and their presence one more time – a nod and a point to know that was for them.

And from there it snowballed against Leake, who pitched as if he expected to have already been traded out of the current mess.

Advertising

He gave up two more singles and got his first out with a strikeout of Kole Calhoun. But before Leake could record the second out of the inning, Andrelton Simmons singled to a score a run, Dee Gordon misplayed a ground ball at second to let another run across and Dustin Garneau singled to add another run to make it 5-0.

The second out came on a strikeout of Matt Thaiss. The third out? Well, Leake never got it. Fletcher registered his second hit of the inning. With the bases loaded, Trout sent a two-run double into left that made it 7-0. Four of those seven runs came off his bat.

The misery for Leake ended after walking the next hitter, Shohei Ohtani. He quickly handed the ball to Servais and sauntered to the dugout. After pitching at the MLB level for all 10 of his professional seasons, making 282 starts, he was knocked out of the first inning for the first time in his career.

His replacement, Matt Festa, struck out Justin Upton to end the debacle of an inning that featured 12 batters coming to the plate.

Leake’s line: 2/3 innings pitched, eight hits, seven runs (four earned) on a walk and two strikeouts with 47 pitches thrown to fall to 7-8.

The immediate reaction would be that this somehow turfs the minimal trade value that Leake might have as the Mariners continue to shop him, Gordon, Roenis Elias and others leading up to the July 31 deadline.

To baseball scouts and executives, it was an outlier performance. Similar to how a really strong showing won’t realistically raise the value of return in a trade. Given his time at the MLB level, he’s a known product. Teams understand who Leake is or isn’t as a pitcher and what they are acquiring. It’s unlikely that the Mariners will receive much more than a low level prospect in return while having to take on some of the salary owed for the remainder of this season and all of 2020.

After Festa gave up two runs in the second inning, including hitting Trout with the bases loaded, to make it 9-0, manager Scott Servais was forced to turn to his not-a-starter in his starting rotation with two outs left in the frame. Lefty Tommy Milone, whose scheduled turn to follow an opener is on Wednesday in Oakland, came in to clean up the mess. He pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings of relief to stop the onslaught.

But it was only a temporary reprieve. Trout tallied his sixth RBI of the game with a double into the corner in the fifth inning off of Matt Wisler to put the Angels into double digits while Cory Gearrin gave up a run in the sixth. Parker Markel, the Mariners’ sixth pitcher on the night, served up a two-run homer to Justin Upton that made it 13-0.