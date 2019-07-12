ANAHEIM, Calif. – In a lost season where the Mariners were expected to lose often and have – now trending toward 95 to 100 times out of 162 games – finding a way to pull out one of their rare victories wasn’t expected or wanted by most in baseball on this particular night at Angels Stadium.

While the All-Star break is supposed to bring a rejuvenated feeling to weary players, it meant something different for the Angels as they finally returned home to Anaheim without one of their own.

Any ache that might have lessened, any tears that might have dried in the days since the sudden and stunning passing of their teammate, Tyler Skaggs, returned as the Angels played their first home game since Skaggs was found dead of an unknown cause in his hotel room July 1.

In a touching and haunting ceremony before the game, Skaggs mother, Debbie, threw out the ceremonial first pitch – a perfect strike – to pitcher Andrew Heaney, her son’s best friend. The Skaggs family then hugged every player on the team as eyes grew watery and throats needed to be cleared.

Outside the stadium, a makeshift memorial to Skaggs that was created by fans continued to grow as the game wore on and more fans added flowers, baseball cards, helmets and memorabilia. Inside the stadium, a picture of Skaggs and his No. 45 were emblazoned on the wall in deep right-center. His locker in the Angels clubhouse remains untouched and will stay that way. And on this night, every member of the Angels would wear his No. 45 jersey with his name on their back.

The Mariners couldn’t win on this night. It just wouldn’t feel right.

Advertising

And they didn’t.

Not only didn’t they win. They didn’t get a hit. Not a blooper, not a dying quail or even an infield single. The combination of opener Taylor Cole, who pitched two innings, and follower Felix Pena, who finished it out, no-hit the Mariners in a 13-0 victory.

And after Mallex Smith made the final out and the Angels had sufficiently cheered and celebrated together in the middle of the field, the gnawing reminder of who was missing from the group but not in their hearts could be found painted in the dirt on the back of the mound. They all slowly began to take off those No. 45 jerseys, placing them on the mound and taking a moment to honor their lost friend once again.

No-hitters vs. Mariners July 12, Taylor Cole (2 innings), Felix Pena (7), LA Angels, 13-0

April 21, 2012, x-Phil Humber, Chicago White Sox, 4-0

May 14, 1996, Dwight Gooden, N.Y. Yankees, 2-0

April 11, 1990, Mark Langston (7 innings) and Mike Witt (2), California, 1-0

x-perfect game

It capped an emotional night that could be felt in the Mariners dugout as they watched the pregame ceremony, empathizing with their peers and hoping to never have to endure such tragedy.

“It certainly was the Angels night in a lot of ways,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “It’s a loss. It’s not the way we want to come out and start the second half. But they obviously had a lot of things going on tonight. It’s crazy how baseball plays out once in a while.”

The Mariners didn’t need to be reminded that there are worse things than being no-hit. They saw it first hand.

“If that doesn’t give you chills or that doesn’t make you put life into perspective, I don’t know if you have a heartbeat,” said Seattle first baseman Daniel Vogelbach.

Advertising

“You watch his mom and family walk out there,” Vogelbach said. “We are worried about if we get a hit or win a ballgame and they lost their son. Prayers to them. I can’t imagine going through what they are going through.”

The Angels’ outlet for all that built-up emotion was released upon the Mariners and starter Mike Leake in a seven-run opening inning that ended the game as quickly as it started.

Mike Trout, the unquestioned best player in Major League Baseball, made sure the Mariners wouldn’t spoil this night. Forced into a role that he’s always been a little hesitant to assume, Trout has served as spokesman for a team gutted with despair.

Following David Fletcher’s leadoff double, Trout, with eyes still red from earlier tears including an emotional hug with Debbie Skaggs, stepped to the plate against Leake. The annual MVP candidate ambushed the first pitch he saw from Leake – a misplaced sinker that split the middle of the plate – sending a towering fly ball to left-center. The blast measured 454 feet by MLB Statcast. An already impassioned crowd of 43,140 rose and cheered in celebration.

As Trout crossed home plate, he searched for members of the Skaggs family to acknowledge them and their presence one more time – a nod and a point to know that was for them.

The cameras of the Angels broadcast zoomed in on the face of Seattle second baseman Dee Gordon as Trout and his teammates celebrated. He wore a knowing, but emotional look of a player who lived through this situation. On Sept. 27, 2016, he and his then-Marlins teammates forced themselves back onto the field to play following the tragic death of star pitcher Jose Fernandez. Gordon hit a home run in his first at-bat, weeping as he rounded the bases.

“I got one thing to say and I said it three years ago and I’m going be done with it,” Gordon said. “If you don’t believe in God, you might want to start. I said it three years ago when I hit the homer for Jose. They had a no-hitter today. Y’all better start. That’s all I got.”

And from there it snowballed against Leake, who pitched as if he expected to have already been traded out of this current mess. Really, it was more of a pitcher who hadn’t pitched in nine days. His last outing was July 3.

“I wasn’t quite pinpoint on the black or off the plate as I would’ve liked to have been,” he said. “Things felt a little more elevated as well. It could possibly be a factor.”

He gave up two more singles and got his first out with a strikeout of Kole Calhoun. But before Leake could record the second out of the inning, Andrelton Simmons singled to a score a run, Gordon misplayed a ground ball to let another run across and Dustin Garneau singled to add another run to make it 5-0.

The second out came on a strikeout of Matt Thaiss. The third out? Well, Leake never got it. Fletcher registered his second hit of the inning. With the bases loaded, Trout sent a two-run double into left that made it 7-0. Four of those seven runs came off his bat.

The misery for Leake ended after walking the next hitter, Shohei Ohtani. He quickly handed the ball to Servais and sauntered to the dugout. After pitching at the MLB level for all 10 of his professional seasons, making 282 starts, he was knocked out of the first inning for the first time in his career.

Advertising

“I felt like if I threw 100 pitches I could have gotten three outs,” he said.

His replacement, Matt Festa, struck out Justin Upton to end the debacle of an inning that featured 12 batters.

Leake’s line: two-thirds of an inning, eight hits, seven runs (four earned) on a walk and two strikeouts with 47 pitches thrown to fall to 7-8.

“Mike needs to be sharp and on the edges and changing speeds a little bit,” Servais said. “He wasn’t able to do that as effectively as he normally does. They were on him early.”

The immediate reaction would be that this somehow drops the minimal trade value Leake might have as the Mariners continue to shop him, Gordon, Roenis Elias and others leading up to the July 31 deadline.

To baseball scouts and executives, it was an outlier performance. Similar to how a really strong showing won’t realistically raise the value of return in a trade. Given his time at the MLB level, he’s a known product. Teams understand who Leake is or isn’t as a pitcher and what they are acquiring. It’s unlikely the Mariners will receive much more than a low level prospect in return while having to take on some of the salary owed for the remainder of this season and all of 2020.

Advertising

After Festa gave up two runs in the second inning, including hitting Trout with the bases loaded, to make it 9-0, Servais was forced to turn to his not-a-starter in his starting rotation with two outs left in the frame. Left-hander Tommy Milone, whose scheduled turn to follow an opener is Wednesday in Oakland, came in to clean up the mess. He pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings of relief to stop the onslaught.

But it was only a temporary reprieve. Trout tallied his sixth RBI of the game with a double into the corner in the fifth off of Matt Wisler to put the Angels into double digits while Cory Gearrin gave up a run in the sixth. Parker Markel, the Mariners’ sixth pitcher on the night, served up a two-run homer to Upton that made it 13-0.

Meanwhile the Mariners had no answer for Pena’s darting slider and hit just two balls with exit velocities over 100 mph.

“Our guys really had a hard time picking up the spin,” Servais said. “Give their guys credit, they did a nice job and threw the ball well. We didn’t get anything going. It’s one game. We’ll come back tomorrow. No-hitters do happen. It’s tough when you are on the wrong side of it. But give them credit tonight.”