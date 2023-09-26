The Mariners’ chances of clawing back into the playoff picture boil down to this: Hit the spin and they’re in.

Entering Tuesday’s game against the Astros, Seattle’s hitters had seen the lowest rate of fastballs of any lineup in baseball over the past three weeks, according to FanGraphs.

There’s an obvious reason for that: The Mariners have been one of the majors’ worst-hitting teams against breaking balls this season.

And in the past two series against AL West rivals, Rangers and Astros pitchers have exploited that to help nudge the Mariners out of a playoff position.

“You have to earn your fastballs in this league,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said Tuesday afternoon.

The Mariners lineup has done most of its damage against fastballs, hitting .269 with a .460 slugging percentage against them overall this season.

Opposing teams recognize that, of course. And they’ve adjusted their pitching plans accordingly.

The Mariners are seeing fastballs on 45.7% of all pitches they’ve faced this season, per FanGraphs. Only the White Sox (45%) have seen a lower rate.

That fastball figure dropped to 40.4% for the Mariners during their four-game losing skid to the Rangers and Astros entering Tuesday.

So how can Mariners hitters earn a chance to see more fastballs?

Well, they must prove one of two things: That they can hit breaking balls … or that they stop chasing breaking balls out of the strike zone.

And they haven’t consistently proven either lately.

The Rangers’ Jordan Montgomery, in shutting down the Mariners on Saturday, leaned heavily on his curveball (29%) and changeup (25%).

The Astros’ Justin Verlander, in shutting down the Mariners’ lineup in the series opener Monday, threw 51% breaking balls (sliders and curveballs) and just 42% fastballs.

Verlander threw only curveballs — four of them — to Julio Rodriguez in the first inning Monday, and then he threw a curveball again to get Rodriguez to ground into an inning-ending double play in the third inning.

“He’s certainly seeing a lot of breaking balls. Our whole team is; it’s not just Julio,” Servais said. “Recognizing what you can hit and what you need lay off to get in good counts and get good pitches you can handle — it’s been a little bit of a challenge for him.

“But it’s Julio. We’ve certainly seen him turn it around, get locked in, and we’d love to see it happen (again).”

The Mariners are seeing 32.8% breaking pitches overall this season, second most in MLB.

They have a strikeout rate of 32.2% and they are hitting .207 against breaking balls. Only four teams have a lower batting average against breaking balls.

Teoscar Hernandez has seen a higher rate of breaking balls — 40.7% — than any hitter in MLB this season.

Here’s how the top of the Mariners lineup has fared this month versus breaking balls:

J.P. Crawford: .273 batting average, .394 slugging percentage, 20% strikeout rate on 136 breaking balls.

Julio Rodriguez: .240 average, .440 slugging, 16% strikeout rate on 99 breaking balls.

Cal Raleigh: .143 average, .357 slug, 31% strikeout rate on 91 breaking balls.

Teoscar Hernandez: .214 average, .333 slugging, 30% strikeout rate, 39 whiffs on 162 breaking balls.

Eugenio Suarez: .211 average, .526 slugging, 40% strikeout rate on 116 breaking balls.

How, Servais was asked, do you combat breaking balls as a hitter? Is it simply a matter of pitch recognition? Or is there more to it?

“That’s a great question,” Servais said.

It usually takes a concentrated approach up and down the lineup. And recognizing a pitcher’s plan is certainly a big part of that.

“You have to be able to step back and say, ‘OK, this is what they’re doing to me or this is what they’re doing to a teammate of mine who kind of has the same profile as me,’” Servais said. “And that’s kind of how it happens. How they pitch the guys ahead of you oftentimes will be how they pitch you.

“And if that is a situation where they’re throwing a ton of off speed — curveball, sliders, whatever — it’s OK to go up there looking for it once in a while. Because if you want it to stop, all you got to do is bang a couple — and here will come the fastballs.”