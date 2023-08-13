After seeing their eight-game win streak come to an end less than 24 hours earlier in frustrating fashion, failing to score a single run in 10 innings, the Mariners’ streak of seven consecutive series wins came to an end Sunday afternoon after a disappointing 5-3 loss also in 10 innings to the Baltimore Orioles.

In the span of four outs and a half an inning, Baltimore center fielder Cedric Mullins went from thinking he had maintained his team’s one-run lead and saved a victory for his team with a ridiculous homer-robbing catch on a deep drive from Ty France in the bottom of the ninth only to see Dominic Canzone hit an uncatchable ball off the top of the old Hit It Here Café on the very next pitch from reliever Mike Bauman.

But in the top of the 10th, Mullins crushed a two-run homer off Mariners reliever Trent Thornton and the Mariners had no answer.

The Mariners fell to 1.5 games back of the Blue Jays for the third wild card spot.

It was a wild finish to the game that saw the Orioles take a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the ninth. Andres Munoz gave up a double and then was called for a balk by third base umpire Adam Beck. An angry Scott Servais was ejected and wasn’t around to see the Orioles take the lead on a soft comebacker to the mound.

Mariners starter Bryce Miller allowed two runs — one of them earned — on five hits in 5 2/3 innings.

The Orioles grabbed a 1-0 lead in the third inning, taking advantage of an error by Dylan Moore.

With one out, backup catcher James McCann and No. 9 hitter hit a routine ground ball to Moore, who is filling in at shortstop for the injured J.P. Crawford. Moore fielded the ball cleanly, but his throw pulled first baseman Ty France off the base. His sweep tag to get McCann as he ran through the base missed.

Adley Rutschman followed with a single to right field that allowed McCann to race to third. Gunnar Henderson drove in the first run of the game with a sac fly to right field.

The Mariners answered in the bottom of the inning. Josh Rojas worked a one-out walk off Orioles starter Kyle Bradish. He advanced to second on Julio Rodriguez’s ground out to third and scored on Eugenio Suarez’s line drive single to center to tie the game.

The Mariners took a brief 2-1 lead in the fifth inning. With two outs, Josh Rojas singled to center off Bradish. Julio Rodriguez took advantage of a slider up and over the middle of the plate, yanking a line drive into the left field score. The double allowed Rojas to score from first base.

But the lead would be short-lived.

With one out, Miller gave up a soft infield single to Ryan Mountcastle. Later with two outs, Austin Hays hit a line drive just out of the reach of a leaping Moore at shortstop that scored the tying run.

Hays’ hit ended Miller’s outing. Justin Topa entered the game and got Anthony Santander to ground out to first to end the inning.

