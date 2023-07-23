With the tying run at third and the winning run at second, Jordan Romano struck out Julio Rodriguez and got Eugenio Suarez to fly out to left field to close out the Blue Jays’ 4-3 victory over the Mariners at T-Mobile Park in another tense, back-and-forth game between the two American League wild-card contenders.

Dylan Moore was hit on the shoulder by the first pitch throw by Romano, who took the loss in the Mariners’ come-from-behind victory on Friday night.

Kolten Wong followed with a walk and both runners moved into scoring position on J.P. Crawford’s sacrifice bunt.

But Romano struck out Rodriguez swinging through a slider in the dirt, and Suarez hit a high fly down the left field line that Whit Merrifield track down for the final out, sending the Blue Jays-heavy crowd of 42,430 into a frenzy.

The Mariners (50-49), with a chance at a series sweep, couldn’t finish off Toronto (55-45), who now hold a 4.5-game lead over Seattle for the final wild-card berth.

Advertising

Mariners strand two runners in scoring position to end it. Jordan Romano with the save for the Blue Jays.

Mariners went 5-5 on the first homestand of the second half.

Mike Ford gave the Mariners a 2-0 lead in the second inning when he turned on a 94-mph fastball that Alek Manoah left over the middle and sent it high and far out to right field, off the Hit It Here Cafe windows.

It was Ford’s 11th homer of the season, and fifth in 55 at-bats in July.

Woo was dominant early, retiring the first nine batters he faced, using a heavy dose of fastballs — four-seamers and sinkers — to get ahead of the Blue Jays.

In the fourth inning, Woo plunked George Springer with the first pitch he threw, a fastball up and in that hit Springer’s left elbow guard.

Advertising

After striking out Bo Bichette and Brandon Belt on 96-mph fastballs, Woo got ahead of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with a wicked swing-and-miss slider.

But Woo left his next pitch, a 96-mph sinker, right over the middle of the plate that Guerrero drilled to right field — just over the wall for a two-run homer to tie the score at 2-2.

The Blue Jays loaded the bases with one out in the fifth inning, on two soft singles and a hit by pitch.

Woo escaped when he got Springer to hit a grounder back to the mound, where Woo started an inning-ending 1-2-3 double play. Woo spun around and pumped his fast, as animated as he’s been in a Mariners uniform.

The Blue Jays took a 3-2 lead in the sixth inning on a Brandon Belt home run that narrowly cleared the wall in right field — after a leaping attempt from Teoscar Hernandez, who reached over the wall, only to have the ball deflected off the end of the his glove and out.

With two outs and two strikes, pinch hitter Dylan Moore tied it up for the Mariners at 3-3 in the bottom of the sixth with a hard-hit single to right field off Toronto reliever Tim Mayza, scoring Cal Raleigh from second base.

Advertising

The Blue Jays retook the lead in the seventh inning after Woo issued a four-pitch leadoff walk to Whit Merrifield.

Pinch hitter Santiago Espinal drove in the go-ahead run off Tayler Saucedo on a groundball into the hole that took a hop over the glove of a diving J.P. Crawford. Merrifield scored the go-ahead run ahead of the throw from Moore in left field.

Woo’s final line: six-plus inning pitched, four hits, four runs, seven strikeouts and one walk.

The Mariners had a chance to tie it in the bottom of the seventh after Julio Rodriguez singled off the leg of ex-Mariner reliever Erik Swanson.

Rodriguez, representing the tying run, then stole second with one out.

But Swanson struck out Eugenio Suarez swinging through a high fastball and then, in a matchup of two players traded for each other last November, Swanson threw a 3-2 splitter to get Hernandez to pop out to right field, stranding Rodriguez at second base.

BOX SCORE