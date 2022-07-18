The “shocking” twist for the Seattle Mariners on Day Two of the MLB draft, as Scott Hunter described it, came fairly late Monday.

Already the Mariners had made sizable commitments on long-term projects when they selected two high-school prospects — shortstop Cole Young and right-handed pitcher Walter Ford, respectively — with their first and third selections Sunday.

On Monday, they added two more high-end, high-school pitchers to the fold in right-handers Ashton Izzi and Tyler Gough.

In what would be something of a coup, Hunter, the M’s director of amateur scouting, said he expects the Mariners to be able to sign both Izzi and Gough. Both pitchers had committed to play college ball at two respected programs — Izzi at Wichita State and Gough at Oregon State.

Getting Gough where they did (in the ninth round, with pick No. 276) was a surprise for Hunter — almost as surprising as Hunter’s reaction when he learned earlier in the day that Gough was eager to sign and start his pro career.

“Wow,” Hunter said Monday afternoon. “It was a shocking one.”

Mariners scouts got to know both Izzi and Gough last month during the MLB draft combine in San Diego. Izzi, 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds with a 95-mph fastball, “fits everything we do as an organization,” Hunter said.

Gough (pronounced Goff) is listed at 6-2 and 205 pounds. He’s from Perris, California, and he had helped lead JSerra Catholic High School to its first state title this spring. He then impressed scouts by striking out all five batters he faced at the combine at San Diego’s Petco Park, showing off a mid-90s fastball and a high-spin curveball.

“When we got to meet him at the combine, he was a special kid. … And when his agent gave me a call and said he wanted to play, we started scrambling a little bit to see if we get could make it work dollars-wise,” Hunter said. “And we were able to pull it off.”

Hunter did not disclose financial terms, but high-school draft picks typically sign for more than the value of their designated draft position. The combined slot values for the three high pitchers the Mariners have drafted — Ford, Izzi and Gough — is roughly $1.5 million, and Hunter indicated the team was prepared to go well over that to sign them.

“We’re excited about, not only Tyler, but where we were able to get that kind of talent in this year’s draft,” Hunter said. “It’s going to be a fun one with Ford, Gough and Izzi going out as a three-man rotation, almost, of young up-and-coming prospects.”

Hunter said he had to get creative elsewhere in the draft to not exceeded the Mariners’ bonus pool of $7,254,400.

To supplement the high-school picks, the Mariners drafted five college prospects Monday: left-hander Reid VanScoter (Coastal Carolina); shortstop Josh Hood (North Carolina State); second baseman Hogan Windish (UNC Greensboro); catcher Tatem Levins (Pitt); and outfielder Bill Knight (Mercer).

Hunter said he expects all seven of the team’s Day Two draft picks to sign, pending physicals.

“We’re creating really good waves of talent throughout our system, especially with our major league team doing so well,” Hunter said. “It’s kind of fun to get the OK from Jerry [Dipoto] to go, ‘Hey, take the best player available.’ Upside is what we need to get out of this draft, because it was a difficult draft to be honest.

“… We were able to navigate our way through and make the bonus pool work and it looks like we’re in a good spot. It was kind of fun and nerve-wracking at the same time trying to find the best players available that were the right cost. There were probably five players we kind of went all-in on, and then you just had to make the adjustment once we got past that point.”

The draft concludes with the final 10 rounds Tuesday.