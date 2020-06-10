The baseball cliché says you can never have enough pitching. For the Mariners and their past three drafts under director of amateur scouting Scott Hunter, they’ve amended that trope to “you can never take enough talented power pitchers out of college in the first round.”

Holding the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 Major League Baseball draft — their first top-10 pick since 2014 — the Mariners on Wednesday selected right-handed pitcher Emerson Hancock out of the University of Georgia.

“With Emerson, we’ve targeted him from day one, and we couldn’t be more than happy and thrilled to get a player like this,” said Scott Hunter, Mariners director of amateur scouting. “This is a kid that just fits into everything we are doing.”

The Mariners thought that they might not get their target when Baltimore stunned the draft by taking outfielder Hjeston Kerstad with the No. 2 overall pick, throwing their projected picks askew.

“There was a moment where we said, ‘Oh, what could happen here? Could someone take Emerson at three or four,” Hunter said. “And that’s where we were really probably a little nervous, but once we got through the fourth pick, we started talking with his advisor to make sure that we can land him with the sixth pack. It’s been exciting. It’s easy to dream on Emerson Hancock because of the person, but also the ability to work ethic.”

It was the third consecutive year Seattle has selected a hard-throwing college right-hander with its first-round pick. The run began with the Mariners taking Logan Gilbert out of Stetson University with the 14th overall pick in the 2018 draft. Last year Seattle drafted George Kirby with the No. 20 pick out of Elon University. If you throw in lefty Justus Sheffield and right-hander Justin Dunn, both touted prospects that are expected to be in the rotation this season and recent high draft picks Isaiah Campbell and Brandon Williamson, the Mariners have a cadre of young starters in their system.

“Three years ago, I remember saying not only we want players that have great ability that can impact on the field, but off the field as well — players that are wired a little different,” Hunter said. “This kid is definitely that. Not only is he a special player, he’s a special kid that is wired just like those guys. He really cares about winning, and also doing not only right on the field and off the field.”

Gilbert, the club’s top pitching prospect, is expected to make his MLB debut during the 2020 season, when/if starts after being shut down because of coronavirus concerns. Kirby is considered on the fast track to the big leagues, though the minor-league season being shut down is a hindrance.

Hancock is considered more talented than both of them.

He has fastball that touches 99 mph and comfortable sits at 95 mph. His spin rate on that fastball averages around 2,500 RPM. By comparison, Astros All-Star Justin Verlander has an average spin rate of around 2,500 RPMs on his fastball while averaging 95 mph. Obviously, Hancock has a long way to go to be Verlander, but the raw talent comparisons have been made. His best secondary pitch is a sinking changeup that generates swings and misses from both sides. He has a plus slider thrown around 80 mph that still needs refining and an improving curveball — the weakest pitch in his arsenal.

“We also went over his just pure pitch usage,” Hunter said. “He actually throws so many strikes that if we start using his fastball in different areas of the zone. We expect an even bigger uptick in his swing and miss rates.”

As a prep star in Cairo, Georgia, he was regarded as a first-round talent. He only increased his standing for the Bulldogs, succeeding in the always-tough Southeastern Conference. When he was dominating hitters as sophomore last season, most scouts and analysts projected Hancock to be the first player taken overall.

He went 8-3 with a 1.99 ERA in 14 starts, which ranked eight-best in Georgia history. Over 90 1/3 innings, Hancock struck out 97 and issued only 18 walks. Opposing hitters batted just .185 against him. He allowed one run or fewer in nine of his 14 starts as a sophomore, including four games in which he did not allow a run. He did miss two weeks during the 2019 season with what was labeled a minor lat strain.

Coming into the 2020 season, there were massive expectations for Hancock. But he struggled in his first outing of the season against Richmond and in his third outing against Georgia Tech, allowing a total of 10 runs on 17 hits in 9 2/3 innings pitched. He did throw 14 1/3 shutout innings with 20 strikeouts in his other two outings. With the college season canceled due to the spread of the novel Coronavirus in mid-March, Hancock never got a chance to remove any doubts that arose. Hancock, who turned 21 on May 31, was still 2-0 with a 2.75 ERA in four starts during his abbreviated junior season with a team-best 34 strikeouts to just three walks.

As often happens with projected No. 1 picks, questions about his lack of a high-level breaking pitching and questions about his arm slot not generating enough swings and misses with his fastball despite the velocity began to permeate.

That benefitted the Mariners, who at the start of the 2020 season felt like Hancock wouldn’t be available to be selected.

As a freshman in 2018, Hancock threw 77 2/3 innings and struck out 75, holding opponents to a .242 batting average over 15 starts. For his Georgia career, Hancock went 16-7 with a 3.47 ERA and 206 strikeouts over 33 starts.

The draft was shortened to five rounds because of financial losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The first round was held Wednesday, and the rest of the draft will be held Thursday starting at 2 p.m.

This story will be updated.