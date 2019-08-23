The Mariners won’t go to a six-man starting rotation … for now. That could always change based on pitcher health, performance or the expected call-up of prospect Justin Dunn in early September.

But for now, Seattle’s starting rotation will consist of Justus Sheffield, Felix Hernandez, Marco Gonzales, Tommy Milone and Yusei Kikuchi. Left-hander Wade LeBlanc has been moved to the bullpen.

“Wade will slide into the bullpen and we’ll go with a five-man rotation at that point,” manager Scott Servais said before Friday’s game. “He can give us multiple innings. That will kind of be his role. We won’t use him tonight, but I will need him tomorrow.”

LeBlanc is 6-7 with a 5.52 ERA this season. He has extensive experience pitching in the long relief role in his career.

The Mariners officially recalled Sheffield from Class AA Arkansas on Friday afternoon to make the start later that evening vs. the Blue Jays. He took the 25-man roster spot of right-hander reliever Cory Gearrin, who was claimed off waivers by the Yankees. Gearrin made 48 appearances this season, posting a 0-2 record with a 3.92 ERA.

“It’s a good opportunity for Cory,” Servais said. “Obviously the Yankees are in a good spot in their division standings. We’ll see him here in a few days for them.”

Advertising

The Mariners will have to make another roster move on Saturday to activate Hernandez from the injured list and open a spot on the roster.

With LeBlanc in the bullpen, Servais slotted out the rest of the rotation, setting up some highly interesting pitching matchups in the upcoming series with the Yankees.

Left-hander Yusei Kikuchi, who had his start skipped on Friday after throwing a 98-pitch shutout vs. the Blue Jays on Sunday, will return to the mound on Tuesday night. In a matchup that will make headlines in Japan, the Yankees will start right-hander Masahiro Tanaka.

Servais usually has his rotation and the opposing pitchers slotted out on the big calendar whiteboard on his office wall. But he didn’t put Kikuchi’s name next to Tanaka. He wanted to tell the Japanese media himself.

“The first thing they always do is look at the board,” he said chuckling. “I said, ‘I’m not writing it up there, I’m saying it myself.'”

Seattle’s rotation will turn over on Wednesday, meaning Sheffield will return to the mound to face his old team and lefty James Paxton. Sheffield was the key piece in the package of three players that New York sent to Seattle in exchange for Paxton.

Advertising

Bradford undergoes elbow surgery

Right-handed reliever Chasen Bradford walked into the Mariners clubhouse with his right arm heavily bandaged and in a sling. It’s the result of undergoing surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament and remove a bone spur in his elbow. Bradford flew to New York and had the procedure done Thursday by Dr. David Altchek.

Bradford had been on the injured list since June 3 with a forearm strain. Despite months of daily treatment, the elbow never got any better. There was some confusion as to what was causing the discomfort and lack of strength in the forearm.

“They didn’t really know what it was until they got in there to check it out,” Bradford said. “It was frustrating and the anxiety was building up. It was like, ‘What’s going on?’ We had been following the protocols and nothing was coming out of it. To finally get it over with, now I can focus on getting back to where I was before.”

Also …