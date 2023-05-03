OAKLAND, Calif. — Mariners veteran left-hander Robbie Ray, already out for the remainder of the 2023 season, could miss the start of the 2024 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery on his pitching elbow on Wednesday.

The Mariners announced that Ray had surgery to repair both a flexor tendon and the ulnar collateral ligament, performed by Dr. Keith Meister at TMI Sports Medicine in Arlington, Texas.

It was previously known that Ray would need surgery on his flexor tendon.

The need for Tommy John surgery to repair his UCL is a new development, and suggests the damage to his pitching elbow was more significant than initially announced.

Recovery from Tommy John surgery typically ranges from 12 to 18 months.

Ray will travel to Arizona to begin his rehabilitation in two to three weeks following his initial recovery from the surgery.

This story will be updated.