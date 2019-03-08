Gonzales was under the weather didn't have his timing in his delivery, leading to wandering command and plenty of hits allowed

Cubs 9, Mariners 3 at Peoria Stadium

Notable

It was a forgettable outing for Seattle starter Marco Gonzales, who struggled with his command and the timing in his delivery. Some suspect defense from his teammates also didn’t help his cause. Gonzales never made it out of the fourth inning, having given up 12 hits and six runs when he was lifted. His replacement Matt Walker walked two batters to force in two runs and wild pitched in another. Those three runs also went to Gonzales’ final line of 3 2/3 innings pitched, nine runs allowed on 12 hits with two walks and a strikeout. There was plenty of hard contact in those 12 hits, including four doubles and a two-run homer off the bat of Anthony Rizzo.

“Not good,” Gonzales said. “My body feels good. I don’t feel good. My timing was off tonight. It was just one of those nights. It was the first night game of the season, clock was a little off from the beginning and you can tell that I’m battling some cold (expletive) that I got going on. But the timing was off and this is the time to get it ironed out.”

Gonzales knows it’s solvable.

“I think if it wasn’t I wouldn’t be here,” he said. “I can make adjustments and be better. Every pitch felt different out of my hand. I didn’t have sharp command and that’s a timing issue. I’m frustrated as you can tell, but I’m not worried. I’ve been through this before many times. I’m sure I’ll be through it many more times this year. It’s nothing that can’t be fixed.”

Third baseman Kyle Seager exited the game with two outs in the top of the fourth inning having injured his left hand while diving for a ball off the bat of Javy Baez. Seager’s glove rolled up on him and left him flexing the right hand over and over. He didn’t seem to think it was serious.

Player of the game

Jay Bruce had the Mariners’ biggest hit of the game, launching a two-run homer deep to right field. Even with a steady wind blowing out to right field, Bruce’s blast was a prodigious shot that landed well up the outfield berm.

Quotable

“He just wasn’t as sharp. That’s going to happen. That’s going to happen in the season too. There are going to be times when you don’t have your A game and how do you react and try to get through. I thought he was going to get through and give us five innings. But he gave up a lot of hits. Not all of them were smoked, but he just wasn’t that sharp. He’ll adjust better next time.” — Manager Scott Servais on Gonzales’ outing.

On tap

The Mariners will travel to Camelback Ranch to face the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday afternoon in what is expected to be a sold out game. The Mariners will start right-hander Erik Swanson while the Dodgers will start right-hander Kenta Maeda. Also scheduled to pitch for Seattle are lefty Zac Rosscup and right-handers Chasen Bradford, Brandon Brennan and Robin Leyer. First pitch is set 1:05 p.m. locally and 12:05 p.m. Pacific. The game will televised by Sports Net LA and is also available on MLB.TV. There will be a live radio broadcast on ESPN 710 and mariners.com.

Video highlights

link

Boxscore

03.08.19 Box Score by Ryan Divish on Scribd