Mariners 7, Brewers 7, at American Family Field (Maryvale, Arizona)

Notable

Right-hander Chris Flexen made his second start of the spring, allowing four runs in four innings.

He had an impressive first inning, retiring the side in order, but it was a bit of a struggle after that. Andrew McCutchen hit the first pitch he saw from Flexen for a home run in the second inning and also homered on the first pitch he saw in the fourth inning.

Tyrone Taylor also homered off Flexen, who allowed five hits and a walk. He struck out two.

“I wasn’t sharp, I couldn’t command the ball and made a lot of mistakes, and it showed,” said Flexen, who led the Mariners with 14 wins last season. “It’s as simple as that.”

Flexen said he was “trying to compete to get ready for the season.”

“But you’re still trying to make sure stuff is sharp and crisp, and today it just wasn’t there,” he said.

What was the issue?

“Everything,” he said. “I couldn’t command the fastball inside — threw a lot over the middle of the plate. I threw some good cutters, but left a lot over the middle, hanging curve balls … and the change-up was very pushy. I struggled with all four (pitches) today.”

Flexen said he ran into similar issues last season, but he always rebounded.

“You just continue to work, get back to bullpen (sessions), make sure the mechanics are on time and crisp, and continue to compete,” said Flexen, who said he feels fine physically.

Mariners relievers Diego Castillo and Kyle Bird also allowed homers.

Player of the game

Mariners third baseman Joe Rizzo capped a three-run rally in the top of the ninth inning, hitting a two-run double that allowed Seattle to salvage a tie.

Quotable

“We got 12 hits and we hadn’t had a double-digit hit game so we are moving things in the right direction there.” — Mariners manager Scott Servais

On tap

On Sunday, the Mariners travel to Mesa to face the Oakland Athletics. Right-hander Matt Brash, a contender for the fifth spot in Seattle’s starting rotation, will make his second start of the spring. Left-handers Ryan Buchter and Anthony Misiewicz, and right-handers George Kirby, Wyatt Mills and Erik Swanson are also scheduled to pitch. Oakland will start right-hander Frankie Montas. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. The game will have a live radio broadcast on Seattle Sports 710-AM and mariners.com. Fans with MLB TV subscriptions can stream the Athletics telecast.

Box score

