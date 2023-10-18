Will there be a Gold Glove trophy in the No Fly Zone?

Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez was named an American League finalist for the annual award given to the top defensive player in each league at their respective position.

Rawlings, the longtime sponsor of the Gold Glove awards, made the announcement via social media Wednesday afternoon.

Rodriguez was the Mariners’ only representative among the AL finalists (three at every defensive position, including pitcher and utility player). Seattle had hope that third baseman Eugenio Suarez, catcher Cal Raleigh and first baseman Ty France might also be nominees at their respective positions.

Joining Rodriguez as a finalist in center fielder are Kevin Kiermaier of the Blue Jays and Luis Robert Jr. of the White Sox.

Rodriguez started 152 games in center field for the Mariners in 2023, recording a .994 fielding percentage and committing just two errors in 360 total chances, His fielding percentage was third highest among American League center fielders.

In terms of advanced defensive metrics, he generated 12 outs above average (OAA), which is a that measures the total effect of all individual plays made by a fielder based on MLB Statcast data. Rodriguez’s 12 OAA ranked third most among AL outfielders, trailing only Kiermaier (13) and Robert Jr. (13). He also has a minus-5 defensive runs saved value while Kiermaier has a +18 DRS.

Rodriguez was credited with robbing two homers 2023, making him one of 11 MLB outfielders with multiple home run robberies during the past season, per Sports Info Solutions.

The selection for the awards is based on votes from opposing coaches and managers in each league, which represents 75% of the tally. The other 25% is conducted by a committee that analyzes advanced metrics and data.

If Rodriguez were to win, he would become the first Mariners player to win a Gold Glove since shortstop J.P. Crawford and first baseman Evan White each won in 2020, and the first Mariners outfielder to win since Franklin Gutiérrez and Ichiro each won in 2010.

The Gold Glove award winners will be announced on Sunday, Nov. 5, on ESPN from 4:30-5:30 p.m. PT, with Platinum Glove voting beginning immediately after the show.