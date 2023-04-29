TORONTO — Julio Rodriguez was lifted from the Mariners game on Saturday afternoon due to lower back soreness.

The Mariners center fielder didn’t come out for defense in the seventh inning of a scoreless game. Jarred Kelenic shifted over from left field, and AJ Pollock went to left field, replacing Rodriguez in the batting order.

Rodriguez was 1-for-3 in the game. He had a hard single to left off Jays starter Kevin Gausman to lead off the third inning. He immediately stole second base with a head first slide. But he was stranded at second as Gausman struck out Jarred Kelenic, Eugenio Suarez and Cal Raleigh in order to end the inning.

Manager Scott Servais said he planned to get Rodriguez an off day on this road trip since he’s started every game of the season. It may come on Sunday.

This story will be updated.