Mariners 3, Guardians 2 at Goodyear Ballpark

Notable

The Mariners picked up their second win in six Cactus League games, rallying from a one-run deficit in the top of the eighth inning. With two on and one out, Billy Hamilton laced a double down the left-field line to score Evan White from second base for the tying run and Julio Rodriguez from first base for the go-ahead run. Penn Murfee came on in the ninth inning to get the save, getting some help from second baseman Donnie Walton, who made a diving catch on a line drive up the middle for the final out of the game.

The Mariners scored their first run in the second inning. Facing lefty Sam Hentges, Abraham Toro hit a soft liner to center that bounced past Myles Straw’s diving catch attempt. Toro raced to third for a leadoff triple. He scored on Tom Murphy’s single to left field.

Justus Sheffield looked strong in two innings of scoreless relief work, while Wyatt Mils and Anthony Misiewicz also tossed scoreless frames.

Player of the game

Making his first start of the spring, Logan Gilbert pitched three strong innings. The lanky right-hander allowed one run on one hit with a walk and six strikeouts. The one hit allowed came with two outs in the second, a solo homer to right field on a first-pitch fastball to lefty swinging Daniel Johnson.

Quotable

“Wow, Logan Gilbert, first time out and it was super impressive. That’s as good as I’ve ever seen his breaking pitches. The fastball is obviously up, the velocity is good. He’s fresh. But the development of his slider — we saw some 89-90 mph sliders today. Six strikeouts and his change-up was good there in his last inning. It was awesome to see that kind of stuff the first time out.” — manager Scott Servais

On tap

The Mariners will play their first night game of the spring, hosting the Chicago White Sox at Peoria Stadium at 6:40 p.m. Left-hander Marco Gonzales will make his second start of the spring for the Mariners. The White Sox will start right-hander Dylan Cease. Former Mariners closer Kendall Graveman is expected to pitch for Chicago. The game will be televised on ROOT Sports Northwest and broadcast live on mariners.com and Seattle Sports 710-AM.

Video highlights

Logan Gilbert, 6Ks thru 3. 😷 pic.twitter.com/Co5ex4VciI — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) March 24, 2022