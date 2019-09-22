BALTIMORE — Marco Gonzales pitched one of his best games of the season but came up empty as the Mariners lost to the Baltimore Orioles, 2-1, on Sunday.

The 27-year-old right-hander gave up just three hits over seven innings while striking out four but a late-game gopher ball gave the Orioles a series win over the Mariners.

Gonzales (16-12) made his costly mistake in the seventh when he served up a homer to the Orioles’ Chris Davis, the once-feared slugger who signed a $161 million contract in 2016 but is just a shadow of his former self.

Davis, hitting just .176, drilled a Gonzales offering into the right-field seats to snap a 1-1 tie and the Orioles held on for the win.

The Mariners managed seven hits but could not break through against the Orioles, at 51-105 owners of the second-worst record in the American League.

John Means (11-11) gave up all seven hits over seven innings against the Mariners before Richard Bleier threw the final two for his fourth save.

The Mariners raced to a 1-0 lead two batters into the game when hot-hitting rookie Shed Long hit his first career triple and J.P. Crawford lined a single to right.

Gonzales did not have his best stuff early, giving up two hits with a walk in the bottom half of the first as the Orioles evened the score with an RBI double off the wall in right by Renato Nunez.

The Mariners lost two of three to the Orioles and return home on Tuesday to face the A.L. West-leading Astros in a three-game set before closing out the season at T-Mobile against the A’s, who lead the race for a Wild Card berth into the postseason.

Notes

• Reliever Austin Adams was set to have an MRI after hyperextending his left knee covering first on a close play Saturday night. “We’re keeping our fingers crossed that he’s OK,” manager Scott Servais said. “Where we’re at in the season, we’ll probably shut him down. We’ll see how the MRI comes out but I can’t imagine we’d try to push him.”

• 1B Daniel Vogelbach was kept out of the game with a score neck. “His neck is all locked up,” Servais said. “He’s got a shooting pain down the back of it. It’s a long year. Things happen.” Servais said Vogelbach could have been a late-inning replacement, if needed.

• 2B Shed Long has hit safely in 12 of 16 games (with an at-bat) since being recalled on Sept. 3. During that stretch, he’s hitting .366 with 10 runs, four homers and nine RBI.