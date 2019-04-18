ANAHEIM, Calif. — It’s difficult to see how this 2019 Mariners bullpen won’t always be lurking catastrophe, ready to destroy six innings of work and negate a lead of any size.

Sure, they can say it will get better. And, to be fair, it might, because, well, the current situation is bordering on absurdity. Thursday night’s teeth-gnashing 11-10 win over the Los Angeles Angels did snap a six-game Seattle losing streak, but it should have never been that close or needed the late-game heroics from Jay Bruce, who showed he doesn’t just hit homers or make outs.

Bruce delivered a pinch-hit single through the left side of the infield, beating the shift and scoring the game-winning run in the top of the ninth inning.

Left-hander Roenis Elias was the only reliever on the night to not allow a run. He worked around a leadoff single in the bottom of the ninth to notch his third save of the season.

And while it’s difficult to win one Major League Baseball game, the Mariners bullpen made it much more difficult than it needed to be. It was yet another example in a growing number of bullpen transgressions. And it could be the worst thus far in a season where more are expected.

Four relievers combined to give up seven runs, turning a rout in which the Mariners led 10-2 going into the seventh inning into a Maalox guzzling event.

Advertising

The Mariners’ bullpen was expected to have its struggles this year even before closer Hunter Strickland was injured five games into the season. The team moved on from its top five most-used relievers from last season — four via trade and the fifth by a non-tendered contract — and didn’t invest much capital in replacing them. Instead, the pieced together unit has a few oft-injured veterans trying to stay at the big league level and several largely unproven youngsters.

It was a waste of a significant bounce-back game from an explosive offense that had been stymied during a winless six game homestand. Seattle banged out 13 hits Thursday, worked 11 walks and clubbed three homers, including a three-run homer and two-run homer from Healy and a three-run blast from Omar Narvaez.

All of that run support was useful for Seattle starter Felix Hernandez, who worked six innings, allowing four runs on nine hits with a walk and three strikeouts but somehow he didn’t get a win. He even held his nemesis Mike Trout hitless in three plate appearances.

Hernandez wasn’t particularly dominant. He had just one inning without a base runner. But he used some helpful defense, including a pair of double plays to get out of looming situations.

He worked into the seventh inning, but allowed a leadoff single off the glove of a diving Dee Gordon and an RBI double to Peter Bourjos to end his night.

And that’s when everything fell apart.

Manager Scott Servais called on right-hander Ruben Alaniz to replace Hernandez with a seven-run cushion. That’s not a difficult ask.

Advertising

But Alaniz, making just his third career MLB appearance, couldn’t even get out of the inning. He struck out the first batter he faced — David Fletcher — for the only out he’d record. Kole Calhoun crushed a two-run homer to right field to make it 10-5. Trout singled to right and Andrelton Simmons and Albert Pujols followed with back-to-back RBI doubles.

With the lead down to 10-7, Servais had to turn to his best middle reliever, Brandon Brennan, in a game that he should have never had to pitch in. Brennan walked the first batter he faced and then struck out pinch-hitter Justin Bour for the second out. But not even Brennan could escape unscathed. He gave up an RBI single to Tommy LaStella and uncorked a wild pitch to allow another run to score. The Mariners’ eight-run lead was down to one run. When Brennan finally got Bourjos to ground out to end the inning, 11 batters had come to the plate, seven runs were scored on seven hits and a wild pitch.

Seattle’s lead was gone immediately in the eighth when Fletcher hammered a pitch from Anthony Swarzak over the wall in left for a leadoff homer, tying the game at 10-10.

And while the bullpen will continue to be an issue going forward, the Mariners offense returned to its early-season self thanks to a monster night from Healy.

The past data and scouting reports say that Healy will swing and miss at a well thrown breaking ball. A quick glance at Brooks Baseball’s database showed that he swung and missed on 23.6 percent of the curveballs and 17.5 percent of the sliders thrown to him last season. Of his 113 strikeouts, 37 came on sliders — the most of any pitch.

And yet, there is a caveat in all of that. Healy also hit seven home runs off sliders that presumably didn’t slide quite enough last season. And he sent a reminder of those consequences, smashing a three-run homer and a two-run homer — both off sliders.

A day after they saw their streak of 20 consecutive games with a home run end when they were shut out by the Indians, the Mariners came back with three homers off a beleaguered Angels pitching staff.

After a quick 1-2-3 top of the first, Seattle got to Angels starter Chris Stratton in the second inning. A leadoff single from Edwin Encarnacion and an infield single from Daniel Vogelbach — that’s not a misprint — started the problems. With one out, Narvaez scored Encarnacion from third on a broken bat single to center. Healy stepped to the plate and immediately fell behind 0-2. Stratton tried to put him away with a 0-2 slider. Healy hit a 416-foot homer to center.

Seattle tacked on a run in the third on an RBI single from Tim Beckham.

Healy struck again in the sixth, crushing a 3-2 slider from Jacob Jewell into the bullpens for a two-run homer. It was the eighth multihomer game of his career.

Narvaez made it 10-2 in the top of the seventh, launching a three-run blast deep into the right field seats.