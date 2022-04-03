Mariners 10, Royals 8 at Surprise Stadium

Notable

In his final start of the spring, Logan Gilbert pitched 3 1/3 innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits with two walks and four strikeouts. After a lengthy third inning that started with an error on Dylan Moore on a ground ball, Gilbert was lifted for reliever Wyatt Mills with two outs. He returned to pitch the fourth inning, but didn’t finish the fifth.

“I didn’t feel my best and I didn’t have my best stuff,” Gilbert said. “I think there are things to take from it, things to learn. Some things felt good, other things like a couple of two-strike pitches over the heart of the plate got me in trouble. I made some bad pitches. They hit some good pitches. Overall, I just felt a little off like I wasn’t finishing my pitches on the fastball. So I’ll just take that into the next bullpen and clean it up a little bit.”

The Mariners provided ample run support in the game. Julio Rodriguez, Jarred Kelenic, Luis Torrens and Dylan Moore combined for 10 hits and nine runs batted in, each blasting homers in the win.

But the Mariners’ fifth and final homer of the day provided manager Scott Servais the biggest smile. Young outfield prospect Gabriel Gonzalez, who turned 18 in January, hit an opposite-field homer in the top of the ninth off right-hander Gabe Speier. Gonzales is rated as the No. 9 prospect in the Mariners’ organization.

“Gabby has got serious bat speed,” Servais said. “He’s hit. He’s always gonna hit. He’s got a lot of baseball ahead of him. He’s a fun kid. He’s super excited, so happy for those kids to get in the game. They were a little nervous, but that’s what it’s about. They get a chance to get on a big-league field with some of the big-league players. It’s good experience for them.”

Player of the game

Yes, Julio Rodriguez was the player of the game … again. He might be the player of spring for the Mariners given the circumstances. The Mariners phenom had a monster game against the Royals, tallying three hits — a single in his first at-bat, a prodigious solo homer to right-center in his third at-bat and a line-drive RBI double down the left field in his final plate appearance. He didn’t get a fifth trip to the plate to try for a triple and a cycle.

Quotable

“Great to see those guys locked in. Julio has had an awesome spring and Jarred has hit the ball well all spring. He just doesn’t have a ton of hits. But once you hit them over the fence, they can’t catch them.” — Servais on his offense

On tap

The Mariners close out their home Cactus League schedule with a Monday afternoon game vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks. Lefty Marco Gonzales will make his final start of the spring with relievers Diego Castillo, Matt Festa, Sal Romano and Yohan Ramirez expected to pitch. Arizona will bring a split squad to Peoria and start lefty Caleb Smith. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. The game will be televised on ROOT Sports Northwest with a live radio broadcast on Seattle Sports 710-AM and mariners.com

Video highlights

Julio Rodriguez's single in his first AB pic.twitter.com/b1pfV63N6l — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) April 3, 2022

Here's Julio Rodriguez's latest homer … pic.twitter.com/2OqCu2eg7g — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) April 3, 2022

The Julio Rodriguez double … pic.twitter.com/UzNt0fbSQw — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) April 3, 2022