On a day where he spent much of his pregame media session talking about the defensive improvement and run prevention being key to his team’s success in the 2022 season, manager Scott Servais then had to endure the Mariners slogging through one of their sloppiest games of the season.

In an uncharacteristic performance, Seattle committed three costly errors that led to a total of six unearned runs in a lackluster 9-6 loss to the White Sox.

On a comfortable sun-drenched afternoon at T-Mobile Park, Seattle squandered away at chance at taking the three-game series in disappointing and atypical fashion.

“Not your typical 2022 Mariners game today,” Servais said with a forced chuckle. “We’ve played very clean baseball for the most part. You’re gonna have rough days, and today was one of them. We made some mistakes and it wasn’t just one, we made a couple of different ones that hurt us in this ballgame.”

It was an outlier performance from the norm, which is why Servais wasn’t more exasperated.

“It’s very uncharacteristic of what we normally do,” he said. “I do not want to harp on it. The sky is not falling. We had a bad day. We’ll come back and play good defense and throw more strikes and do all those other things you need to do to win games on the weekend. I’m very certain of that.”

About three hours earlier, Servais was asked about how much “run prevention” was a part of the team’s identity and success over the past two seasons.

“It’s just taking pride in knowing the value of every out,” Servais said in his pregame media session. “Perry Hill has been saying it since he got here, ‘27 outs, no more,’ f you do that, you’ll win a lot of games. And I’ve often said, we win a lot of games, but we don’t lose a lot of games. And that’s where you lose them.”

The Mariners lost it with Eugenio Suarez, Curt Casali and reliever Chris Flexen all committing errors that led to those passel of unearned runs.

Perhaps it was a sign when Seattle starter Luis Castillo went from being basically unhittable in the first three innings to unable to finish the sixth inning.

How did Castillo start the game?

First inning:

Elvis Andrus — strikeout swinging

Yoan Moncada — strikeout swinging

Jose Abreu — strikeout swinging

Second inning:

Eloy Jimenez — strikeout looking

Gavin Sheets — strikeout swinging

Andrew Vaughan — strikeout swinging

Third inning:

A.J. Pollock — strikeout swinging

Josh Harrison — ground out to shortstop

Seby Zavala — fly out to right field

The seven strikeouts to start a game set a new Mariners team record, surpassing the previous record of five set by Michael Pineda on July 9, 2011. But it fell short of the MLB record of nine straight to start a game set by Marlins right-hander Pablo Lopez, who was once a Mariners prospect, in 2021.

“The mentality is a big thing,” Castillo said through interpreter Freddy Llanos. “When you’re kind of striking out guys like that, you’re just kind of trusting your pitches to get the results and having that positive mentality that can get you those results.”

Castillo’s teammates rewarded his flurry of punchouts with a four-run third inning against White Sox starter Michael Kopech.

Curt Casali worked a leadoff walk and scored from first base on Julio Rodriguez’s one-out double off the wall in deep center. The first of two fielding errors committed by Josh Harrison in the game allowed Ty France to reach and Rodriguez to move to third base.

That set up Mitch Haniger’s sac fly to center field and allowed Suarez to come to the plate with a runner on base.

Kopech got up 0-2 on the first two pitches and then inexplicably left a fastball down the middle of the plate. While Suarez is known to swing and miss at pitches in the strike zone, he wasn’t missing this cookie. He crushed it deep into the upper deck in left field for a two-run homer. His 26th homer of the season gave Seattle a 4-0 lead.

Given how Castillo started the game, it seemed like it would be plenty of run support. But the White Sox got two runs back in the fourth inning after the Mariners had appeared to have ended the inning with a double play.

With one out and Andrus on first base due to a leadoff walk, the Mariners appeared to have turned a difficult 5-4-3 double play on Jose Abreu’s hard ground ball to third base. However, a replay review showed that Abreu had barely beaten the throw to first base.

Advertising

That lost out came back to sting when Eloy Jimenez ambushed a first-pitch slider that was left over the middle of the plate for a two-run homer. Instead of a 4-0 lead, the Mariners were only up 4-2.

“You know it’s just inches there on that play,” Servais said.

Castillo’s outing fell apart in a sixth inning where he would’ve happily given up his club record to have a few of those strikeouts at his disposal.

A misplayed ball by Suarez at third base on Zavala’s routine ground ball started the inning on a bad note.

Andrus followed with a perfectly placed bunt single to put runners on first and second. After Moncada flew out to right field, Abreu snuck a soft ground ball past a diving Adam Frazier to score a run to make it 4-3.

Jimenez kept the inning going with a bouncing ball that somehow stayed fair, just catching the chalk behind third base to score Andrus and tie the game. Gavin Sheets gave the White Sox the lead with a sac fly to right field and Andrew Vaughan ended Castillo’s outing with a line drive double to left that put the White Sox up 6-4.

“That’s just part of baseball,” Castillo said. “Sometimes it’s good moments, sometimes it’s bad moments. There’s still a lot more good moments in anything. We just have to turn the page.”

Penn Murfee eventually ended the inning where all nine hitters in the White Sox lineup came to the plate.

Down two, Seattle picked up a run in the sixth on Ty France’s bases loaded ground out. Suarez hit his second homer of the game — a deep blast into right-center — to tie the game at 6-6 in the seventh.

But the errors gave the game away late.

In the eighth inning, Casali tried to throw out pinch runner Leury Garcia on stolen base attempt with one out. The entire play was flawed from the start. Castillo had basically ignored the speedy Garcia, who got a huge jump. The pitch was almost in the dirt. Casali’s throw skipped into center field, allowing Garcia to move to third and score on high bouncing chopper to shortstop.

Flexen threw away sac bunt attempt in the ninth that led to two more runs.