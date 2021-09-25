ANAHEIM, Calif. — Not only did the Seattle Mariners see their season-high six-game winning streak come to an end Saturday night, they also dropped one game further back in the American League wild-card standings after an ugly 14-1 loss to the Los Angeles Angels.

It was only the Mariners’ sixth setback in their past 24 road games, but it left them three behind New York and Boston for the second and last wild-card spot with seven games left in the regular season.

The Angels, already out of playoff contention, jumped all over left-handed starter Tyler Anderson, who allowed nine hits and nine runs on 54 pitches and was lifted for right-hander Yohan Ramirez with no outs in the third.

Ramirez struck out two of the first three batters he faced, but he hit Brandon Marsh in the foot with the bases loaded. Shohei Otani followed with a walk to force home another run, and Phil Gosselin singled to plate two more that grew the Mariners’ deficit to 10 runs.

The Mariners hit into three double plays in the first four innings, and it would have been four if not for J.P. Crawford beating a throw to first base by a step, allowing Jake Fraley to score from third for the Mariners’ only run.

The Mariners managed three hits against starter Jamie Barria (who was removed with arm fatigue after two innings), and Jonathan Diaz allowed three hits in relief and struck out Jarred Kelenic looking to end the game.

Anderson, acquired from Pittsburgh at the trade deadline, was coming off his best outing as a Mariner when he scattered four hits over seven innings Monday to beat Oakland. On Saturday, he was not sharp, and the Angels touched him for two runs in the first inning and another in the second.

Ohtani ripped RBI triples into the right-field corner in his first two at-bats as the Angels (74-81) pounded out 14 hits and forced the Mariners to go deep into the bullpen. Justus Sheffield allowed three runs in the fifth inning and by the time the 27th out was recorded the Mariners had sent five relievers to the hill.

Oakland (84-71) edged Houston 2-1 earlier Saturday on a walk-off double by Starling Marte to creep within 1.5 games of the Mariners (85-69) in the AL West. The two teams open a crucial three-game series Monday at T-Mobile Park.

Mitch Haniger almost gave Seattle a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but Brandon Marsh made a leaping catch at the wall in center field. Marsh singled to lead off the bottom of the frame and scored on Ohtani’s triple. Ohtani scored on Gosselin’s ground out to second base to make it 2-0, and Luis Rengifo homered to center to increase the Angels’ lead to 3-0 with two outs in the second inning.

Marsh led off the third with a single and scored on Ohtani’s triple. Gosselin singled to score Ohtani, Mayfield blooped a single to right, Stassi walked to load the bases and J. Walsh singled to score two more runs and end Anderson’s night.