With the official opening of the Major League Baseball’s international signing period on Sunday, the Mariners announced their first wave of players who have signed contracts as non-drafted free agents.

Usually teams have reached agreements with players months and even years in advance, but players can’t be signed until age 16.

The Mariners came into this signing period with $6,366,900 in bonus pool money, meaning they are limited to that total for bonuses paid to signees.

“As always, the first day of the International signing period is a joyous occasion that acts as a yearly reminder of why we, as scouts, love what we do,” said Frankie Thon Jr., the Mariners director international scouting, in a news release. “To witness the moment that these young players, from diverse countries and backgrounds, achieve their dreams while taking that first step towards their ultimate professional goal … it’s something that we as a staff will surely never take for granted.”

Headlining Seattle’s 2023 international class is shortstop Felnin Celesten out of Boca Chica in the Dominican Republic, who is one of the highest rated international signees by the Mariners.

Celesten, 17, was rated as the No. 2 overall prospect in the international class by MLB Pipeline and the No. 3 prospect by Baseball America and FanGraphs.

A switch-hitter with a high ceiling, Celesten is being regarded as a potential five-tool — hitting proficiency, hitting for power, speed, defensive prowess and arm strength) — player.

Celesten gained notoriety as a 14-year-old in the Dominican Republic because of his advanced swing mechanics from both sides of the plate.

As he grew to his current height (6-1) and weight (178 pounds), Celesten showed power potential at the plate as well as increased athleticism and strength.

Per a report from Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com, the Mariners and Celesten agreed to $4.7 million signing bonus. That is the largest in club history for an international player. By comparison, Julio Rodriguez, who was ranked No. 6 in his class, signed for $1.75 million as a 16-year-old in 2017.

“Getting to know Felnin as a person has been just as rewarding as getting to evaluate him as a player,” Thon Jr. said. “The flair, confidence, and swagger that he displays between the lines, is complimented by a soft-spoken, polite, and thoughtful disposition off the field. Felnin certainly has all the ingredients to eventually grow into an impactful member of the Mariners organization, in every sense of the word.”

Baseball publications raved about Celesten.

From Baseball America: “That combination of hitting ability, tools and athleticism at a premium position makes Celesten the top shortstop in this class for many scouts.”

From MLB Pipeline: “When you consider his tools and skills, this teenager might have the highest ceiling of any international shortstop prospect in a decade.”

Besides Celesten, the Mariners also signed six other players on Sunday.

Kelvin Alcantara, OF, Dominican Republic

Thon’s scouting report: Alcantara, 17, is a 6-foot, left-handed hitting outfielder out of the Dominican Republic. He one of the best gap-to-gap hitters in the signing class, complimented by solid defensive skills.

Delfry Carrasco, INF, Dominican Republic

Thon’s scouting report: Carrasco, 18, is a 5-foot-9 infielder who has the versatility to play several positions within the infield. At the plate, the left-hander has an on-base driven approach.

Sebastian De Andrade, C, Venezuela

Thon’s scouting report: De Andrade, 16, is a 5-foot-9 catcher from Venezuela, who is praised for being one of the more aggressive hitters in the 2023 international class. He is well known for his solid defensive tools behind the plate.

Kendal Meza, RHP, Nicaragua

Thon’s scouting report: Meza, 17, is a 6-foot, right-handed pitcher out of Nicaragua. He is a power pitcher, already sitting in the mid-to-low-90s with his fastball at 17-years-old, with a chance for high-end velocity in the future. He pitches with an up-tempo aggressive delivery, with a solid breaking ball serving as his best secondary pitch.

Ruddy Navarro, RHP, Dominican Republic

Thon’s scouting report: Navarro, 16, is a 6-foot-1, right-handed pitcher out of the Dominican Republic. He’s a good athlete who currently relies on a solid fastball and changeup mix, while working on developing a slider.

Kay Robles, OF, Dominican Republic

Thon’s scouting report: Robles, 18, a 6-foot-2 outfielder out of the Dominican Republic, is one of the bigger athletes in the 2023 international class. He is unique athlete with above average speed and surprising raw strength, projecting as a center fielder with tools for the position.